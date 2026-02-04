Emerging author on TikTok, Snosheey Ozza, opened up about the recently departed MultiChoice offices security guard, David Sejobe

The author shared how inspired she was by the life of Sejobe and the legacy of good memories he has left with people, adding that she reflected on her own life because of Sejobe's impact

Users on the platform echoed her views, with many also sharing their memories of the late security man and others saying they drew inspiration from him, too

David Sejobe posed in front of his workplace, where he was a security guard. Image: @reubenyuda01

Emerging author Snosheey Ozza recently paid tribute to David Sejobe in a viral TikTok video posted on 2 February 2026.

Sejobe was a beloved security guard at MultiChoice offices. Ozza recalled how Sejobe's integrity, kindness, and dedication to his role left an indelible mark on those around him.

In the trending video posted on her TikTok page, the author stated, in part:

"Ntate David lived a life that the Apostle Paul instructed in the book of Corinthians. A life that imitates Christ. He mimicked Christ.'

The budding author added:

"He felt like Jesus on earth. If there's anything I've learnt from this man, it is to be humble and to know God."

Watch her full video on TikTok below:

The community shares their memories of David Sejobe

Social media users echoed Ozza's sentiments, taking to TikTok to share touching anecdotes about Sejobe.

From his friendly greetings to the reassuring presence he provided, many recount moments that showcased his character and warmth.

One TikTok user, @MandyX, shared a personal moment, writing:

"I remember going to an interview and I was lost. It's like he saw that I was confused he greeted me and asked, 'ngwanaka whats wrong?'"

The user continued:

I told him and he directed me and said 'that job is yours. It was assigned to you.' I cried when I actually received the job. I went back to thank him for the words and for allowing God to work through him.

She added:

"Oh, I loved him. He loved us as strangers❤️😩. May his beautiful soul rest in eternal peace🙏🏽."

Another user, @mbalilotusmakhanya, wrote:

"I encountered him once while driving past that road. I was not in the best shape mentally. I saw him wave so enthusiastically and he smiled at me. He never got to know this but he made a mark on my heart forever. He made me feel seen. He gave me a glimpse of hope that day. I cried after hearing he had passed on. May his soul rest in eternal peace 🤍."

Someone else, @Bucks, shared:

"Ntate David was a living blessing. He was so special to many people and had a great impact. People looked forward to seeing him and hoot. That is a different kind of impact."

The community sent flowers in memory of David Sejobe. Image: @alljobsSA

Source: Briefly News