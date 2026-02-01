South Africans have flooded social media with tributes following the tragic death of a well-known MultiChoice staffer who was admired for his kindness and daily presence outside the Randburg head office

The long-distance cyclist was widely respected for using sport to overcome health challenges and for inspiring communities through endurance rides and charitable initiatives

His passing has renewed concerns about road safety for cyclists and athletes in South Africa, as fatal incidents involving motorists continue to claim lives

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to pay tribute to a much-loved MultiChoice staffer and long-distance cyclist, David Sejobe.

Sejobe was fatally struck by a car on Friday, 30 January 2026, while cycling to work. His death has deeply moved people across the country, many of whom say his life left a lasting impact on everyone he encountered.

MultiChoice confirmed with deep sadness that their front house security officer had passed away, describing him as a valued colleague who embodied warmth, professionalism and kindness.

David joined MultiChoice in 2015 and, over the past decade, became a familiar and cherished presence to employees, visitors and members of the public at the company’s Randburg head office. He was widely admired for the genuine care he showed in greeting and assisting everyone who came through the doors.

For many commuters along Bram Fischer Drive, his friendly greetings and daily interactions became a small but uplifting highlight of the day. His contribution extended far beyond his formal role, representing values of respect, human connection and consistency.

David was also celebrated for his resilience and commitment to healthy living. He cycled to work every day and was an avid long-distance cyclist who used sport to manage his health and inspire others.

South Africans mourn Sejobe

Tributes have been pouring in from people who crossed paths with Sejobe during his years at MultiChoice.

@amafanswethu wrote:

“Saddened to hear about the passing of Bra David. He was a great person. We even did a documentary about him where he spoke about his love for bicycles. Our condolences to his family.”

@JWokabi shared:

“Terribly sad news. He was full of life and positive vibes. He greeted you with a huge smile and always had an encouraging word from the good book. May his soul rest in peace.”

@Glo_Mu simply added:

“May his soul rest in peace.”

@Dbanj25 said:

“Ao bafethu, what happened ka Grootman bafethu. He was the happiest person ever. Whenever I dropped my brother at MultiChoice, he would greet me like we were family. MultiChoice really lost an icon and someone who loved his job.”

@BuzzLifenews commented:

“Oh no, so sad. Condolences. He greeted almost every car that passed with a smile.”

Long-distance cycling journey

In June 2022, Sejobe undertook a long-distance cycling journey from Johannesburg to Venda in Limpopo to honour his late father and to encourage people living with health conditions such as diabetes and asthma to embrace cycling.

The journey covered approximately 430 kilometres, which he completed in about 14 hours and 16 minutes. He began the ride on 15 June 2022 and arrived the following day, coinciding with his father’s tombstone unveiling.

Although he had completed several endurance rides before, Sejobe described this journey as the most meaningful because of its deep personal significance. The ride also served as a fundraising initiative aimed at purchasing bicycles for others in his community who faced similar health challenges. He reportedly raised around R10,000.

His story gained national attention following a feature on Radio 702, which helped generate public pledges and support. Employers and local brands, including MultiChoice, Fidelity and CycleLab, contributed by providing cycling gear, a support vehicle and equipment through Team Vitality.

A helicopter was also reportedly used during parts of the journey to assist with safety and documentation.

Sejobe had been cycling since the mid-1980s, after his father bought him a bicycle to help manage his asthma. He often credited that moment with changing the course of his health and life.

Over the years, he participated in major cycling events such as the 94.7 Cycle Challenge, the Desert Dash in Namibia, and the Cape Argus Cycle Tour, earning medals and recognition.

His passing has once again raised concerns about cyclist safety in South Africa. In recent months, in August 2025, a veteran cyclist died after being attacked by someone trying to steal his mobile phone in Cape Town. The Soweto Marathon also ended tragically as one of the runners passed on after being hit by a drunk driver.

Cyclists honour fallen riders

Briefly News previously reported that the Pedal Power Association and Stay Wider of the Rider invited cyclists to join a memorial ride in honour of Idries Sheriff and all riders who have lost their lives on South African roads.

Sheriff tragically died in December 2025 after being struck by a BMW driven by 27-year-old Bongani Mthethwa while cycling along Victoria Road.

