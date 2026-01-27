A teen performed CPR on an unconscious police officer at an Eastern Cape beach, saving his life during a holiday visit

The grade 11 learner used his first aid training to stabilise the officer while coordinating the emergency response at Kei Mouth

South African community hails Grade 11 student for life-saving actions and bravery during December beach incident

A Grade 11 learner from Dainfern College in Johannesburg has been credited with saving a police officer’s life after he was pulled unconscious from the ocean during the December school holidays.

Dainfern College learner, James Smith was honoured for saving a police officer in the Eastern Cape beach rescue. Images: Dainfern College

James Smith noticed a man floating face down on water while walking along Kei Mouth beach in the Eastern Cape. He immediately alerted lifeguards, who pulled the officer ashore. The officer had no pulse and was not breathing. Smith, trained in first aid through Dainfern College’s programme, began CPR and assisted lifeguards and paramedics to stabilise the officer before emergency services arrived.

The officer made a full recovery with no neurological damage. Local authorities praised the learner for his actions, which they said demonstrated courage and leadership.

Lifesaving skills in action

According to a Facebook post by the school posted on 26 January 2026, Smith performed CPR for an extended period, managed airway support, and ensured that an automated external defibrillator (AED) was brought to the beach. Emergency services were contacted immediately, and Smith helped oversee their arrival.

The school also noted that the officer’s survival was directly linked to James’ quick thinking and first aid skills, with his composure under pressure ensuring that critical steps were taken without delay.”

Smith, who is an active member of the college’s First Aid programme, has been volunteering in his community for several years.

Mzansi weighs in on the leaner's heroics

Facebook users praised the learner for stepping in during a life-threatening situation.

Nomzamo Ratchel Caluza commented:

“James was a brilliant first-aider, even when I worked as a nurse at DFC prior to relocating to KZN. He was always eager to learn, forever with medical questions. I’m so proud to see that his passion still lives on. We need such people in the health profession! Well done, James. “

Lisa Hickel wrote:

I am super proud of you, James. From grade 0, you always wanted to help everyone. What a brilliant young man.“

Derisha Newton said:

“A service to humanity is a service to God. Thank you young man. We are incredibly proud.”

Joanne Smith noted:

“GOAT! A day none of us will ever forget, Kei Mouth was so lucky that you and the Baisley boys were there.“

Ray van Gass commented:

“Throughout his time at Dainfern College, James has shown himself to be full of compassion and kindness, prioritising service to others above himself. Congratulations, James. we are incredibly proud of your heroic act.”

The officer recovered without any further injury after Smith's quick response. Image: Dainfern College

Recognition and awards

In recognition of his bravery, Smith has been formally thanked by the Kei Mouth police and invited to assist with local lifeguard training. The local municipality also honoured him with the Freedom of the Town award, the first recipient in the region. Dainfern College congratulated Smith at the first assembly of 2026.

The officer was later reunited with Smith, who said he felt relieved that the man survived. Authorities said the outcome could have been very different without immediate intervention.

