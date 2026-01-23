A woman from the United Kingdom who was on holiday in South Africa ran into some trouble because of the heavy rains in South Africa

The lady was out in Limpopo during floods that claimed lives and destroyed millions in property

The British tourist told people how her holiday ended up becoming a trap because of the natural disaster

A foreign woman in South Africa, enjoying a safari, got caught in the floods in Limpopo. The lady was exploring South Africa's wild when she became stranded because of the heavy rain.

A UK couple stranded in SA was rescued by helicopter in a TikTok video. Image: @k.yl_o

A video of the woman explaining how she ended up stuck in South Africa was posted on 20 January 2026. The woman highlighted the impeccable service she received in South Africa during an emergency.

In a post on TikTok, a woman @k.yl_o told people that she was stuck at a lodge in South Africa because of flooding. She showed they were staying at a stunning lodge, which was a comfort in the circumstances. She calmly pointed out that they needed a way out. Sometime later, the tourist explained that they managed to secure an air lift to get to the nearest airport. They were whisked away to safety by helicopter. Watch the video of the woman's rescue vlog below:

South Africa amazed by woman escaping Limpopo floods

Many people thought that the lady sharing her unexpected South Africa experience was fascinating. Online users could not help but notice that she was able to get to safety easily because she had the resources to spare. Read people's comments below:

Heavy rains in Limpopo caused serious flooding. Image: Mabel Amber

Nsovo Mathonsi was impressed by the woman:

"Money is important dont let anyone tell you otherwise 😭"

💟Chosen by Grace was stunned:

"Eight hours to JHB from Kruger? It’s way less than that unless if ya'll cruise."

Tebogo Modubu brought attention to the lodge's staff:

"Simbavati Lodge is a place I love, and they have an amazing staff! 👌 Glad you made it out safely.

hannah 🧸 gushed over the woman's content:

"I actually loved this vlog. it was so perfectly chaotic 😭💖"

oystersview85 applaued the lodge's staff:

"The staff awww you can just tell they are amazing ❤"

Just Curious was also impressed by the lodge:

"Shimbavati river lodge just got a free promo 🥰 It is definitely my birthday stop 🥰"

𝐓𝖚𝖒𝖎 admired the woman's reaction to an emergency:

"It's your level of calmness for me."

azzetto imagined the couple was well-off:

"It's nice to be rich."

