South African broadcaster Bridget Masinga didn't hold back as she slammed journalists for the insensitive photos they took at the Vaal tragic accident

The SA FM host mentioned how inhumane and heartless for them to be doing such to parents who just saw the lifeless bodies of their children

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Masinga's rant about the matter

Yoh, seems like many people weren't impressed by the insensitive pictures that journalists shared on social media regarding the tragic Vaal accident that claimed the lives of young school children.

On Monday, 19 January 2026, after coming across these insensitive pictures of parents looking devastated after seeing the lifeless bodies of their children, the popular broadcaster Bridget Masinga slammed and called out those journalists on social media, accusing them of being inhumane and selfish for not giving these poor parents their privacy as they grieve for their children.

She wrote:

"I understand reporting on the story as it unfolds; however, to put news cameras in the faces of parents who literally in that second are seeing the bodies of their lifeless children is heartless. It’s beyond invasive @Newzroom405, let’s remember to be humans in some moments."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Bridget's concerns

Shortly after the broadcaster shared her concerns on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Kane_GM9 said:

"Let's not forget black people love cameras. I saw a lady talking about her cousin who died in the accident. Where does a cousin get the authority to speak about someone's child? We're tjatjarag as black people, no wonder the media doesn't respect us."

@proletarat52439 wrote:

"I was shocked when one of the parents was interviewed. So so cold this kind of journalism."

@TshepoCM1 commented:

"405 is my favourite channel, but yesterday I had to change the channel. That was not ok. One of the mothers had to fight and insult the journalists as she was crying. That shouldn’t have happened."

@2026charisma responded:

"Anything for a story to get adverts and make money @Newzroom405, have you lost your moral compass, human values and respect. I hope the broadcasting commission will act upon this. This is unacceptable."

@NeoMerafi replied:

"I have seen this across the other two channels and have called my producer friends to point this out to them. Parents and family members are in shock, and you ask for a comment on the accident, it is not right."

@thabee_says stated:

"The mom who pushed the reporter and told her where to get off? I'm happy she did that. They can clearly see she's in pain and still insist on asking insensitive questions. A line has to be drawn."

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacts to Vaal accident

Briefly News recently reported that Power FM host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted to news that 13 young pupils from the Vaal were killed in a horrific road accident on their way to school.

Ndlozi, who hails from the Vaal region himself, reacted to the accident in relation to the string of disasters befalling the country of late. Fans and followers responded with heavy hearts, sending prayers and condolences to the grieving families.

