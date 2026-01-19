Power FM host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared his deep sadness after 14 young pupils from the Vaal were killed in a horrific road accident on their way to school

The former politician, who hails from the Vaal region himself, described the loss as part of a painful string of disasters hitting Mzansi lately

Fans and followers responded with heavy hearts, sending prayers and condolences to the grieving families

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi expressed his heartbreak over the tragic Vaal schoolchildren accident. Image: Mbuyiseni Quinton Ndlozi

Power FM’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is in mourning after a devastating road accident claimed the lives of 14 primary school pupils from the Vaal area, his very own home turf.

The young learners were on their way to school when their minibus taxi collided with another vehicle near Carletonville, leaving several others injured.

Taking to X on 19 January 2026, Ndlozi, who recently showed off his rap skills, poured out his grief in a raw post:

"Wild fires, heavy rain floods, now children have been massacred in a road accident on their way to school in the Vaal 💔."

Coming from someone who grew up in the same region, the words hit even harder, carrying the weight of someone who knows these roads, these communities, and the families left shattered.

See his post below:

The nation sends love and prayers

Mzansi responded with an outpouring of support and shared grief. Followers echoed Ndlozi’s heartbreak, sending love to the families and calling for urgent changes to make roads safer for learners.

The collective sadness has united people in calling for justice and better protection for the country’s children.

@MGoodnessr said:

"The world feels unbearably heavy right now. Natural disasters, floods, fires and now children taken in such a tragic way. It’s a painful reminder of how fragile life is. Holding the families in my thoughts and prayers."

@DRJackRA commented:

"These things happen in a country that spends billions on commissions and dialogues and no solutions, action."

@ChrisEOseme said:

"And somehow we’re still arguing about natural disasters versus human error like the universe hasn’t been giving us hints for years, when does common sense actually kick in?"

@TheMbube_RSA challenged the notion of a massacre, adding:

"Isn't a massacre a deliberate killing of people? I doubt any of the drivers intended to cause that fatal accident. Heartfelt condolences to the affected families."

@_alphashark wrote:

"It's heartbreaking to witness such tragedies unfold, especially involving our children. These events highlight the urgent need for comprehensive safety measures and environmental action."

@mla4zo highlighted a grim reality:

"And that's just those we know about."

@makakasemm added:

"26 people died in Cape Flats this past weekend."

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked a conversation around public road safety. Images: Mbuyiseni Quinton Ndlozi

