On Friday, 19 December 2025, Power FM shared footage of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi showing off his rap skills during a music break on his show PowerTalk

In the video shared on TikTok, Ndlozi effortlessly rapped along to a popular Tupac Shakur song

Social media users shared mixed but largely positive reactions, with some praising his confidence and versatility, while others reflected on his move from politics

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi showed off his rap skills in a viral clip. Image: mbuyisenindlozi/Instagram, Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Is there anything Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi cannot do? After quitting the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and comfortably settling into his role as the host of PowerTalk on Power FM, Ndlozi gave fans a glimpse into his rap skills.

As the voice behind PowerTalk, Ndlozi has built a reputation for sharp, fearless commentary on national issues, from the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. However, during a recent on-air moment, listeners saw a more relaxed and playful side of the former politician.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi raps along to Tupac

Weeks after releasing his debut album, a video of Ndlozi singing along to a Tupac song gave fans a glimpse of the next musical direction he could go in his next release. On Friday, 19 December 2025, Power FM shared a video of Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in the studio during a music break on his popular PowerTalk show.

In the video, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi effortlessly rapped along to Tupac’s timeless classic Dear Mama. He closes his eyes as he raps along to the song, showing how much it means to him.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shows off his rap skills

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some praised his rap skills, others took a playful jab at him. Some urged Ndlozi to reconsider his retirement from politics. At the same time, others highlighted that his successful transition into broadcasting was a testament to other politicians that they don’t need to cling to power or office.

Here are some of the comments:

Amogelang K Mogapi joked:

“’Dear Mama’ sounds like a lecture now. 😂♥️”

Peter Siane highlighted:

“Malema once said this man was gifted in all areas.”

Section lamented:

“Mara Ndlozi. We took you to school to be in politics, wena waya radio😢”

Mabocha joked:

“Lyrics: But the plan is to show you that I understand. Me: But Bob Mabena will make you understand 🙆🙆😢😢”

Bonga Mkuyana remarked:

“Dude's happy 👍🏽that's all that matters.”

It's Jonas said:

“That's unexpected from Ndlozi 🥰😆😆😆”

LPM commented:

“I'm happy for you, but honestly, I'll be happier to see you back with JuJu. Believe me, the doors are always open for you.”

Lira joked:

“I can hear the political accent even when my leadership is singing.”

Ole argued:

“I hope the ANC grandparent ‘politicians’ can see that they don't have to hold on to power; there is life outside politics. 😊”

Mzansi reacted to a video of Mbuyiseni Ndlozi rapping along to Tupac. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

