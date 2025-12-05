On Friday, 5 December 2025, Witness D, who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in November 2025, was assassinated in Brenthurst, Brakpan, Ekurhuleni

Taking to X, Power Talk host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi reacted strongly to the killing of Witness D, who had testified before the Madlanga Commission

Ndlozi's reaction sparked a heated discussion on social media, where users expressed fear, sadness, and frustration. Some also weighed in on the potential impact of Witness D's death on the Madlanga Commission

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has reacted after Witness D, who testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, was shot dead. The witness testified in November 2025, and part of their testimony implicated EMPD Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi.

According to a report by the SABC on Friday, 5 December 2025, Witness D was shot dead in Brenthurst, Brakpan, Ekurhuleni.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi weighs in on Witness D at Madlanga Commission's shooting

After news was shared that Witness D had been shot dead, Power Talk host Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared his thoughts. Taking to his X (Twitter) account, Ndlozi shared a photo of an update by Newzroom Afrika announcing that Witness D had been shot and killed.

Ndlozi warned that Witness D’s blood would not be spilt in vain despite the efforts of some politicians to protect criminal cartels.

The Post was captioned:

“And some in the palaces of political expediency seek to defend those who are supported by what is a clear conspiracy to subvert our democracy and hand it over to organised criminals. Witness D’s testimony is on record. His soul will speak beyond the grave. Evil WILL NOT WIN!”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Witness D at Madlanga Commission's shooting

In the comments, several netizens paid their respects to Witness D, while some weighed in on the impact his shooting would have on the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Some argued that witnesses should have been protected to begin with, and questioned why Witness D wasn’t.

Here are some of the comments:

@Zani_baccaria1 claimed:

“From now on, no one will be willing to testify and tell the truth. Why was he not protected 🤦🚮🚮”

@MoloiThabisoo said:

“The evidence will be hearsay in court. Cartels know what they are doing.”

@mmapsie22 shared:

“My heart is shattered!! The impunity with which these criminals act is beyond disgusting!!! That man was scared for his life as he gave his testimony. But continued to do so despite his fear, for the greater good! May his life not be in vain!💔😭”

@ThembaD55898574 lamented:

“When they catch the killer, they will tell him to speak to the family 😒and give a platform. Criminals have more rights than we victims of crime.”

@Raibowchild cried:

“I have never been broken like this 😭😭”

Facts about Witness D at Madlanga Commission

According to an update by Crime Watch host Yusuf Abramjee, Witness D, who was a security officer, was shot dead outside his home on Gauld Street, Brenthurst, Brakpan, Ekurhuleni.

An undisclosed number of gunmen opened fire on him as he was getting into his car. Witness D’s wife and children witnessed the horrific incident unfold.

Witness D was a former EMPD member and the owner of a QRF Task Team.

During their testimony, Witness D said they were called to a scene in Brakpan, where a suspect was tortured and later died. They claimed that Julius Mkhwanazi then instructed them to dispose of the body in a river or mineshaft.

Witness D said he was the one who transported the body and abandoned it at Nigel Dam, fearing for his own safety.

