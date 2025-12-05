Senzo Mchunu continued his testimony before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College

The Minister of Police was questioned about the complaints that he received about the South African Police Service

South Africans weighed in on the minister's latest claims, sharing scepticism about his latest reason for disbanding the task team

Senzo Mchunu admitted that he didn’t verify any Facebook complaints made against the SAPS. Image: Emmanuel Croset

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Senzo Mchunu has admitted that he didn’t verify the claims made in complaints posted on Facebook about the South African Police Service.

The Minister of Police, who is currently on special leave, made the admission before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 5 December 2025.

The minister’s name has featured often during testimony before the Madlanga Commission, which is investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system. The allegations were made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during a press briefing on 6 July 2025.

Mchunu discusses complaints posted to Facebook

During his testimony, Mchunu was asked about complaints he received about the police, particularly from people like Mary de Haas and Patricia Mashale.

Both women wrote to the minister with complaints and suggestions about the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), which General Mkhwanazi believes helped serve as part of Mchunu’s reason for disbanding the team.

Mary de Haas was one of the people who complained to Senzo Mchunu about the SAPS. Image: Brenton Geach

Evidence leader, Advocate Sello Mahlape, Senior Counsel (SC), also noted that many of Mashale’s complaints were posted on Facebook. She then asked Mchunu whether he tested the veracity of claims made on Facebook.

“Not necessarily,” Mchunu admitted, saying they investigated one claim only.

It wasn’t just the Facebook posts that Mchunu didn’t verify, though.

The Police Minister also admitted that he did not verify the serious allegations against the PKTT. Some of these included allegations of murder.

He stated that he had no reason to doubt the complaints. He added that they were serious enough and detailed enough to convince him that it should be considered.

He also admitted that he did not meet with Mashale, de Haas or Ms Berger regarding their complaints.

How did South Africans react to his claim?

Social media users were not impressed with Mchunu’s statement, sharing their annoyance with him.

Patrick May said:

“He is lying.”

Tresor Senda stated:

“The more he tries to justify his actions, the deeper he digs his own grave.”

Vuyo Rocky Thetane suggested:

“Patricia Mashale would never go to Mchunu. She had never trusted him. She knows he is working with criminals.”

@Skhobobo28 added:

“He was making massive decisions on the basis of hearsay.”

Mbhazini Ntsako Mongwe said:

“Shame. Mchunu was just taking chances, thinking that the Madlanga Commission is Ad Hoc, where he'll just play cheap politics to dribble the likes of Sauls.

Dennis Tebeli stated:

“Mchunu is lying. The problem was that Cat and Molefe promised him millions if he disbanded the PKTT. Now he is lying. Even his children can see that he is lying.”

Mchunu said he was never accused of corruption

Briefly News reported that Mchunu made his first appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

During his testimony, he said that he was never accused of corruption throughout his career as a public servant.

He added that the allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were the first time that he faced those accusations.

