Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Tshwane on 4 December 2025

He continued his testimony about the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, which he instructed in December 2024

Mchunu, facing tough questions, admitted to not following protocol, and South Africans roasted him on social media

PRETORIA, GAUTENG — The suspended Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, admitted that National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola did not brief him before he decided to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT).

Mchunu appeared before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Tshwane on 4 December 2025. The Commission held its public hearings at the Brigitte Mabandla College of Justice. Mchunu appeared for the second day of his testimony, where he continued to face questions about the disbandment of the PKTT.

Mchunu makes an admission about PKTT

Mchunu denied that there was an agreement with the management of the South African Police Service to disband the PKTT. He instead issued an immediate disbandment in December 2024. He said that as a result, he broke protocol in writing the letter that ordered the disbandment.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the Commission’s Chairperson, asked Mchunu if he had decided to disband the PKTT without consulting Masemola, and he agreed.

A look at Senzo Mchunu and the PKTT

The Political Killings Task Team’s disbandment was one of the key incidents that resulted in KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s press briefing on 6 July. During the briefing, he implicated Mchunu and suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya in alleged police corruption. He also said Mchunu, with the help of Sibiya, allegedly disbanded the PKTT to protect criminal cartels operating in the country.

In response to the press briefing, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Mchunu on special leave and established the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on 13 July. Witnesses from SAPS testified about the disbandment of the PKTT. These included Masemola and Mkhwanazi, who both disagreed with its disbandment.

South Africans comment

Netizens discussing Mchunu’s remarks on Facebook snubbed his reasoning.

Eve Abrahamsi said:

“There is more to the immediate disbandment of the PKTT. Mchunu must speak the truth and not dish up statistics.”

Katleho James said:

“Madlanga was saving his energy just for Mchunu. He allowed him to lie and immediately pounced on him.”

Tshepo Magabe said:

“He must remember that the commissioners are advocates and judges, not those honourable ones.”

Clive Narayanasami said:

“I hope this won’t be another Zondo commission where millions are spent, and no one is sent to jail.”

