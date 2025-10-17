Senzo Mchunu Takes Full Responsibility for Letter Disbanding the Political Killings Task Team
- The Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, faced questions from Members of Parliament after he concluded his testimony in Parliament
- He appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament after he was implicated in the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system
- He said he took responsibility for the letter that disbanded the Political Killings Task Team, and South Africans slammed him
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News’ Deputy Head of Current Affairs, based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, parliamentary proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — As Police Minister Senzo Mchunu continued his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, he owned up to disbanding the Political Killings task Team. (PKTT).
Mchunu faced questions from Parliament on 17 October 2025. He started testifying on 16 October after the Ad Hoc Committee called him as a witness. The Ad Hoc Committee was established to investigate alleged corruption in the criminal justice system. Senzo Mchunu was at the heart of allegations KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made about the infiltration of the justice system.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Mchunu owns up to PKTT disbandment
Mchunu said he was very sober when he wrote the letter. He admitted that it could have been written in a softer tone. However, he saw nothing wrong legally and constitutionally with his letter and what he wanted to convey. He said that he took full responsibility for writing the letter.
Mchunu has been in the firing line since Mkhwanazi's explosive media briefing on 6 July 2025. He accused him of disbanding the PKTT to benefit criminal cartels operating out of Gauteng. He also said that Mchunu had ties to alleged cartel boss and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.
What you need to know about the Ad hoc Committee
- Mchunu testified that the Political Killings Task Team was not a unit and was not part of the South African Police Service's organogram
- He used the Cape Flats as a reason for disbanding the Task Team and noted that the ongoing violence in Cape Town motivated his decision to disband it
- MP David Skosana trolled Mchunu about his ties to Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, and Mchunu was reportedly left speechless
- Mchyunu denied speaking to controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi about the Political Killings Task Team and was concerned about how Mogotsi gained access to the letter
- Democratic Alliance MP Dianne Kohler-Barnard was cleared to continue her role on the Ad Hoc Committee despite calls for her to be recused
Sibiya followed orders from Masemola to disband PKTT
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Sibiya alleged that he followed the orders of National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola in disbanding the PKTT. He testified before the Ad hoc Committee.
Sibiya denied responsibility for pushing for the PKTT's disbandment. He instead said that he was acting under the instruction of Masemola, who wanted the PKTT to be disbanded.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.