The Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, faced questions from Members of Parliament after he concluded his testimony in Parliament

He appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament after he was implicated in the alleged infiltration of the criminal justice system

He said he took responsibility for the letter that disbanded the Political Killings Task Team, and South Africans slammed him

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — As Police Minister Senzo Mchunu continued his testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, he owned up to disbanding the Political Killings task Team. (PKTT).

Mchunu faced questions from Parliament on 17 October 2025. He started testifying on 16 October after the Ad Hoc Committee called him as a witness. The Ad Hoc Committee was established to investigate alleged corruption in the criminal justice system. Senzo Mchunu was at the heart of allegations KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made about the infiltration of the justice system.

Mchunu owns up to PKTT disbandment

Mchunu said he was very sober when he wrote the letter. He admitted that it could have been written in a softer tone. However, he saw nothing wrong legally and constitutionally with his letter and what he wanted to convey. He said that he took full responsibility for writing the letter.

Mchunu has been in the firing line since Mkhwanazi's explosive media briefing on 6 July 2025. He accused him of disbanding the PKTT to benefit criminal cartels operating out of Gauteng. He also said that Mchunu had ties to alleged cartel boss and attempted murder-accused Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

What you need to know about the Ad hoc Committee

