The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, testified before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate corruption in the criminal justice system

He was asked questions about the Political Killings Task Team qhic KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanzi accused him of dismantling

He denied that the Political Killings Task Team was part of the police's organogram and said that it was not a unit

PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testified at the Ad Hoc Committee on 16 October 203 that the Political Killings Task Team was not part of the South African Police Services (SAPS) organogram.

Mchunu appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament in response to the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made against him. Mkhwanazi accused him of working with suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya to disband the Political Killings Task Team.

Mchunu expressed that he was concerned when SAPS legal boss Major General Petronella Van Rooyen said that there was no difference between a unit and a task team. He emphasised that the Task Team was never part of the organogram. He said there has always been a clear distinction between a task team. He added that units are part of the organogram, including when the organogram structure was reviewed under Mchunu's leadership.

