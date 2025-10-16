Senzo Mchunu Says Political Killings Task Team Was Never Part of SAPS’ Organogram
- The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, testified before the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate corruption in the criminal justice system
- He was asked questions about the Political Killings Task Team qhic KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanzi accused him of dismantling
- He denied that the Political Killings Task Team was part of the police's organogram and said that it was not a unit
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
With 10 years’ experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Task Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk, South Africa, provided insights into the criminal justice system, crime statistics, commissions of inquiry, and high-profile cases in South Africa at Daily Sun.
PARLIAMENT, WESTERN CAPE — Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testified at the Ad Hoc Committee on 16 October 203 that the Political Killings Task Team was not part of the South African Police Services (SAPS) organogram.
Mchunu appeared before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament in response to the allegations KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made against him. Mkhwanazi accused him of working with suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya to disband the Political Killings Task Team.
Mchunu expressed that he was concerned when SAPS legal boss Major General Petronella Van Rooyen said that there was no difference between a unit and a task team. He emphasised that the Task Team was never part of the organogram. He said there has always been a clear distinction between a task team. He added that units are part of the organogram, including when the organogram structure was reviewed under Mchunu's leadership.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.