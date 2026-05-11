Geordin Hill-Lewis weighed in on the possibility of being the caretaker president if Cyril Ramaphosa resigned or was impeached

The Democratic Alliance leader discussed what the party would do following the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding Phala Phala

The Cape Town Mayor also claimed that some individuals wanted him to protect President Ramaphosa from being impeached

Geordin Hill-Lewis has signalled his readiness to lead South Africa as caretaker president if the situation ever arose. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Geordin Hill-Lewis is ready to be South Africa’s caretaker president if things get to that point.

The Democratic Alliance leader made the admission during an interview with Clement Manyathela on #TheCMShow on Radio702 on 11 May 2026.

Hill-Lewis, who is also the Mayor of Cape Town, was discussing the possible impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa following the Constitutional Court’s ruling regarding the National Assembly’s handling of Phala Phala.

The court found that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery at the president’s game farm. The report found prima facie evidence that the president may have violated his oath of office regarding the cover-up of the robbery.

Hill-Lewis won’t turn down chance to be caretaker president

During the interview, Manyathela asked Hill-Lewis whether he would consider being caretaker president if the opportunity arose. With the next national elections only in 2029, South Africa would need a new president if Ramaphosa were to resign or be impeached.

While he admitted that he hadn’t been asked that before, his instinctive answer would be yes. Hill-Lewis previously stated that he didn’t want to take up a cabinet post after becoming DA leader because he wanted to remain in Cape Town, where he serves as mayor.

Hill-Lewis confirms calls asking him to shield Ramaphosa

The DA leader also told Manyathela that he had received calls from members of the business community and the African National Congress (ANC) who wanted him to protect the president.

He explained that he received the individuals' request not to vote to impeach the president, regardless of the outcomes of the impeachment committee’s findings. He maintained that this would be a terrible idea.

Speculation has been rife about whether the DA would protect the president, given that the party is in the Government of National Unity. But Hill-Lewis maintained that the party could not turn a blind eye to wrongdoing just to protect one person.

There is speculation over President Cyril Ramaphosa's future following the Constitutional Court's ruling. Image: Toby Melville

Source: Getty Images

Other stories about the ConCourt ruling

Briefly News has covered several articles about the aftermath of the ruling, as several politcians weighed in on the judgment.

Presidency responds to ConCourt’s ruling

Briefly News also reported that the Presidency released a statement following the Constitutional Court's ruling.

Vincent Magwenya, the president’s spokesperson, insisted that Ramaphosa respected the Constitutional Court’s judgment.

The Presidency also maintained that no one was above the law as Ramaphosa faces possible impeachment.

Source: Briefly News