Senior leaders of the Democratic Alliance emphasised the party's stance as a Government of National Unity member when it came to corruption

Solly Msimanga and Geordin Hill-Lewis reiterated that the party would not protect those in power or cover up corruption

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the pair's claims, sharing scepticism about the DA's true intentions

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Solly Msimanga and Geordin Hill-Lewis reiterated that the DA would not protect anyone in power. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

KWAZULU-NATAL – The Democratic Alliance’s presence in the Government of National Unity does not mean that it will support corruption or protect those in power.

That was one of the key points raised at the DA’s KwaZulu-Natal congress in Durban on Saturday, 9 May 2026. More than 600 delegates gathered at Durban’s Olive Convention Centre at the DA’s KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) congress for the election of a new provincial leadership.

While the focus was on the provincial leadership, delegates were also addressed by national leaders within the party who reiterated the party’s stance when it comes to corruption.

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Hundreds of delegates from across KwaZulu-Natal gathered for the provincial elective congress. Image: Democratic Alliance

Source: Facebook

Solly Msimanga says DA has to keep people accountable

Addressing the delegates, DA Federal Chairperson, Solly Msimanga, stated that just because the party was in the GNU, it did not mean it would turn a blind eye to corruption.

“If the DA were not here in South Africa, then it is guaranteed that the deterioration would not have been frustrated. But we have been able to hold, fill, and keep people accountable and keep South Africa from falling over the cliff,” he said.

Earlier, Msimanga also said that the party was putting the final nail in the coffin of the African National Congress. He added that the DA was on its way to becoming the biggest party in KZN and in SA.

Msimanga’s comments echoed by Hill-Lewis

Msimanga’s comments were mirrored by party leader Geordin Hill-Lewis, who added that the party goes into government to serve and not to be served.

“I want to be super clear to everyone in this room, the DA is in the Government of National Unity to fix South Africa. So we will never be in the old system of cover-ups, corruption, and protecting those in power that have brought South Africa to where we are today,” he said.

South Africans react to DA’s stance

Social media users weighed in on the DA’s, but many were sceptical about the statements.

Sydney Kumalo stated:

“Investors decide who they should partner with in the GNU, and they definitely have to hear from them before they make public statements about their stance.”

Thando Mvelase said:

“DA and ANC are in the same WhatsApp group.”

Mbhekwa Patrick Mbatha added:

“Helen Zille is quiet, so I don't take anything seriously from other DA leaders, especially the black ones. They'll support Ramaphosa when they vote.”

Tisetso Mdluli said:

“The DA is corrupt. South Africa is fighting against illegal foreigners, and the DA is not part of the fight because they benefit from those criminals. They even cover up for the Phala Phala scandal.”

Tiyani Cleiton stated:

“Mxm, but their boss lady stands by Ramaphosa.”

DA says Cyril Ramaphosa must be held accountable

Briefly News reported that the DA weighed in on the Constitutional Court's ruling regarding Parliament's handling of the Phala Phal report.

The ConCourt found that the National Assembly acted unconstitutionally when it rejected a report into the robbery at Cyril Ramaphosa's game farm.

Speaking about the judgment, Hill-Lewis called for Ramaphosa to account and said the impeachment committee must be rational and fair.

Source: Briefly News