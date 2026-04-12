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Geordin Hill-Lewis Wins DA Leadership Race at Federal Congress
South Africa

Geordin Hill-Lewis Wins DA Leadership Race at Federal Congress

by  Justin Williams
2 min read
  • Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the new federal leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)
  • Hill-Lewis secured the leadership position after defeating Sibusiso Dyonase in the internal race
  • He takes over from John Steenhuisen, who did not seek re-election, to focus on his ministerial duties

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Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Hill-Lewis secured the leadership position after defeating Sibusiso Dyonase
Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the new federal leader. Imag: GeordinHillLewis/X
Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, MIDRAND - Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the new federal leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), following a vote at the party's federal congress held at the Gallagher Convention Centre on Sunday, 12 April 2026.

Hill-Lewis elected new DA leader

Hill-Lewis secured the leadership position after defeating Sibusiso Dyonase in the internal race. He takes over from John Steenhuisen, who did not seek re-election to focus on his ministerial duties. In his first address as party leader, Hill-Lewis reflected on his long-standing ambition to lead the DA, recalling how he attended the party's 2007 congress at the same venue where Helen Zille was elected leader.

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The congress also resulted in several key leadership appointments. Solly Msimanga was elected as federal chairperson. Three deputy federal chairpersons were also elected: Solly Malatsi, Cilliers Brink, and Siviwe Gwarube. Ashor Sarupen was elected as chairperson of the Federal Council, a role responsible for the party's day-to-day administration and often likened to a secretary-general position. He will be supported by deputies JP Smith, Thomas Walters, and Carl Pophaim. Meanwhile, Mark Burke has been appointed to chair the party's Federal Finance Committee.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Justin Williams avatar

Justin Williams (Editorial Assistant) Justin Williams joined Briefly News in 2024. He is currently a Current Affairs Writer. He completed his Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in Film & Multimedia Production and English Literary Studies from the University of Cape Town in 2024. Justin is a former writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa: South African chapter. Contact Justin at justin.williams@briefly.co.za

Tags:
DA - Democratic AllianceHelen ZilleJohn Steenhuisen
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