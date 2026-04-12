Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the new federal leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA)

Hill-Lewis secured the leadership position after defeating Sibusiso Dyonase in the internal race

He takes over from John Steenhuisen, who did not seek re-election, to focus on his ministerial duties

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the new federal leader. Imag: GeordinHillLewis/X

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, MIDRAND - Geordin Hill-Lewis has been elected as the new federal leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA), following a vote at the party's federal congress held at the Gallagher Convention Centre on Sunday, 12 April 2026.

Hill-Lewis elected new DA leader

Hill-Lewis secured the leadership position after defeating Sibusiso Dyonase in the internal race. He takes over from John Steenhuisen, who did not seek re-election to focus on his ministerial duties. In his first address as party leader, Hill-Lewis reflected on his long-standing ambition to lead the DA, recalling how he attended the party's 2007 congress at the same venue where Helen Zille was elected leader.

The congress also resulted in several key leadership appointments. Solly Msimanga was elected as federal chairperson. Three deputy federal chairpersons were also elected: Solly Malatsi, Cilliers Brink, and Siviwe Gwarube. Ashor Sarupen was elected as chairperson of the Federal Council, a role responsible for the party's day-to-day administration and often likened to a secretary-general position. He will be supported by deputies JP Smith, Thomas Walters, and Carl Pophaim. Meanwhile, Mark Burke has been appointed to chair the party's Federal Finance Committee.

Source: Briefly News