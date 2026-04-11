A proposal to create a deputy federal leader position has created divisions within the Democratic Alliance (DA)

Delegates gathering at the Gallagher Convention Centre are expected to vote on several constitutional changes

Helen Zille expressed confidence in a younger generation of leaders who are expected to take over key positions at the congress

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A proposed amendment to create a deputy federal leader position has exposed divisions within the Democratic Alliance. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A proposed amendment to create a deputy federal leader position has exposed divisions within the Democratic Alliance (DA) ahead of the party's federal congress in Midrand this weekend.

Need for additional leadership capacity

Delegates gathering at the Gallagher Convention Centre are expected to vote on several constitutional changes, including whether the party should introduce a formal second-in-command role for the first time. Supporters of the proposal have argued that the DA's participation in the Government of National Unity (GNU) has created a need for additional leadership capacity. Cabinet minister and DA member Willie Aucamp indicated that he opposed the amendment, arguing that the party's current leadership structure had functioned effectively for years. He suggested that adding another senior position could create competing centres of power within the party.

DA MP Billy Mzamo, one of the sponsors of the proposal, defended the amendment. He argued that a deputy federal leader would strengthen the organisation, assist during election campaigns and step in when necessary without duplicating the federal leader's responsibilities. The debate comes as senior DA figures prepare for a leadership transition.

Supporters of the proposal have argued that the DA’s participation in the GNU has created a need for additional leadership capacity. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Key positions at the congress

During her final address as chairperson of the party's Federal Council, Helen Zille expressed confidence in a younger generation of leaders who are expected to take over key positions at the congress. Zille, who is stepping down from what is regarded as the party's most powerful governance role, cautioned delegates against becoming complacent about the party's growth.

She reflected on the DA's efforts to expand its support in metropolitan councils and argued that the party had learned difficult lessons along the way. She further maintained that the DA should continue to defend its core values and avoid race-based politics from across the political spectrum, while positioning itself as a centrist alternative.

Activist dares Helen Zille to swim in Khayelitsha sewage pools

Briefly News also reported that a social activist has thrown a bold challenge at DA council chair Helen Zille, daring her to take a dip in the raw sewage pools sitting in the streets of Khayelitsha.

The activist called Zille out on 1 April 2026. She told her to bring her goggles and swimsuit because Khayelitsha has a “pool” ready for her. The challenge was aimed directly at Zille because of her long-standing defence of the City of Cape Town’s service delivery in the area. Sewage from a broken drain has pooled along a busy road between the Taliban and Dubai informal settlements.

Source: Briefly News