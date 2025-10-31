The Democratic Alliance (DA) believes that Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) only benefits some people

The DA's Finance Spokesperson, Mark Burke, sparked mixed reactions with his comments about BEE

South Africans took to social media to share differing opinions about what BEE has brought to the country

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WESTERN CAPE – The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Mark Burke has sparked mixed reactions online with his comments about Black Economic Empowerment (BEE).

During a National Assembly debate on Friday, 31 October 2025, Burke said that BEE only benefited a small elite. The DA’s Finance Spokesperson even argued that it was fundamentally no different from looting.

DA sponsors debate on BEE

During the debate, which was sponsored by the DA to review the country’s public procurement laws, Burke said that the policy benefited only a minority of people.

"In this country, you need to know the right comrades. You need to be born with a billionaire’s surname. That’s what looting has brought us. This is what BEE has brought us," Burke stated.

He reiterated that it had nothing to do with Black Economic Empowerment.

DA unveils billboard criticising BEE

Burke’s criticism comes on the back of the DA’s unveiling of a billboard in which the party criticised BEE. The billboard was launched on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, on the N1 highway in Johannesburg.

“BEE made ANC elites rich and left SA poor. Choose real opportunities for all! Vote DA,” the billboard reads.

The DA unveiled the billboard as it launched its own policy, which it wants to replace BBE. The party’s Economic Inclusion for All Bill seeks to amend the Public Procurement Amendment Act of 2024 and rescind race-based preferential procurement provisions. The act aims to replace them with an empowerment system which will focus on prioritising the disadvantaged, instead of race.

South Africans debate DA’s claims

Social media users weighed in on the DA’s claims about BEE being equivalent to looting, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Brian's Page said:

“Tell us something we don't know.”

Peter Bys noted:

“While the DA is focusing on the Black ‘elites’, they fail to also mention that there are countless black individuals who are not elites but who got opportunities to get out of poverty because of the same BEE. DA can shout and scream, but BEE is going nowhere until all black people get the full benefit of their country like white people did for centuries.”

Moguy O'lekker stated:

“As if Apartheid benefitted everyone.”

Ntate Sebati said

“300 years of Apartheid, yet you cry about 30 years of black rule. Anyway, the ANC is your partner. You sleep in the same bed.”

Antonette Van Deventer added:

“I agree totally. The rich get richer, but for the poor, it gets worse.”

DA vows to abolish race-based laws if elected

