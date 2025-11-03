A golf legend criticised South Africa’s economic and land policies, claiming they discourage investors and threaten long-term growth

The nine-time major champion emphasised the need to rethink empowerment laws and property rights to align with global investment standards

Player raised alarm over social challenges, pointing to rising crime, widespread squatter settlements, and unemployment among the country’s youth

South Africa’s golfing icon, Gary Player, has called for the repeal of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) Act, saying the country’s current policies are discouraging investment.

Ernie Els of South Africa, Padraig Harrington of Ireland and Gary Player are interviewed during the Gala dinner ahead of the Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player

Speaking during a weather delay at the Gary & Vivienne Player Invitational in Sun City on the eve of his 90th birthday on Saturday, 1 November 2025, Player voiced concerns about the economic direction of the nation.

“As a farm owner and investor, I’ve brought hundreds of millions of Rands back into South Africa, buying farms and property,” Player said.

"If the government can simply take it under the no compensation bill, that could be seen as unlawful or a violation of property rights."

The Expropriation Bill, which allows for land expropriation without compensation in exceptional circumstances, has already been signed into law, but has not yet been implemented. Player said he has raised these concerns with authorities but has received little response.

Addressing crime, unemployment, and youth challenges

Beyond investment issues, Player highlighted South Africa’s growing crime rate and youth unemployment.

“Our crime is among the highest globally, and we have millions living in squatter camps,” he said.

“Young people are graduating with no jobs, and this is a dangerous situation. We need to adopt systems that work globally, to meet the needs of our people.”

The nine-time major champion emphasised that real change must benefit ordinary South Africans, not just align with political agendas.

“We have incredible people in this country, but if we don’t make the right changes, we’re heading for serious trouble.”

Player has long been an influential voice in South African sport and business, and his latest remarks come at a time of heightened debate over economic transformation and land reform.

Golf icon Ernie Els is under fire for controversial comments made alongside Donald Trump

He is not the only golfing legend who has courted controversy in recent times. In May, Ernie Els came under fire from fellow South Africans after his controversial remarks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump, where he was accused of failing to challenge harmful narratives about the country.

Els had joined businessman Johann Rupert, golfer Retief Goosen, and President Cyril Ramaphosa in Washington on Wednesday, 21 May 2025.

While the meeting was intended to boost diplomatic ties, it quickly turned tense when Trump raised contentious issues such as land expropriation and so-called “white genocide” in South Africa.

