A young South African prop made a memorable first appearance on the international stage, catching the attention of both teammates and fans with his confident play

His debut showed not just raw talent but a strong determination to remain part of the national squad, signalling he is ready to take on bigger challenges

With the Springboks preparing for a key match against France, he is focused on learning from this experience, improving his game, and earning a regular place in the team

South Africa prop Zachary Porthen has hailed his debut for the Springboks against Japan as a “dream come true,” describing the experience as “unreal.”

The 21-year-old made a strong first impression in Rassie Erasmus’s squad and is determined to secure a permanent spot on the team.

Erasmus surprised many by starting Porthen, a first-time tour player and former Junior Springboks captain, against the Brave Blossoms at Wembley Stadium. The Stormers prop delivered an encouraging performance, completing 13 rucks, nine tackles, and a powerful carry over his 48 minutes on the pitch.

Reflecting on the game, Porthen said,

“Being out there with these guys, who I’ve looked up to my whole life, was surreal. I’ve always dreamed of this moment, and now it’s reality. It’s the highlight of my career so far, and I’m focused on staying part of this squad.”

Learning from Experience and Preparing for France

Despite his impressive showing, Porthen remains grounded.

“I think I did well, but there’s a lot I still need to improve on. I’ve already spoken with scrum coach Daan Human, and we have a few areas to work on,” he said.

Looking ahead to South Africa’s next Test against France in Paris, Porthen is taking a measured approach.

“This first game was part of my preparation for the tour. I’ll focus on each day, every training session, and do exactly what the coaches expect from me. If Rassie says, ‘Zac, do this,’ I’m going to give it my all.”

With his debut now behind him, Porthen’s determination to impress and secure a long-term role in the Springboks squad is clear, and fans will be watching closely as he continues to develop on the international stage.

Standing tall at 1.89 metres, Porthen’s rugby journey began at Wynberg Boys’ High School, where he captained the first XV in his matric year in 2022.

He went on to lead at Craven Week a prestigious school-level rugby tournament and later joined the University of Cape Town’s Ikey Tigers, helping the side lift the 2025 Varsity Cup, South Africa’s premier university rugby tournament.

