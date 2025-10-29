Rassie Erasmus has handed a debut to a rookie prop for the opening clash of the Autumn Series, signalling a new chapter for the Springboks

The former Junior Springboks captain has been fast-tracked into the national setup, earning a shock start in a front row short on experienced tightheads

Erasmus explained his reasons for the bold selections, highlighting a mix of forced changes, tactical planning, and faith in young talent

Rookie prop Zachary Porthen has been handed a surprise starting role for the Springboks’ end-of-year Test against Japan at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday.

The 21-year-old former SA U20 captain has featured in only five senior matches for the Stormers, four as a substitute and one as a starter.

Zachary Porthen during the World Rugby U/20 Championship, 5th Place Semi Final match between Argentina and South Africa at DHL Stadium on July 14, 2024, in Cape Town. Image: Grant Pitcher

Source: Getty Images

Despite his limited experience, he has been thrown straight into international rugby due to a shortage of tightheads, with Vincent Koch and Asenathi Ntlabakanye both omitted from the tour squad, and Thomas du Toit unavailable under English Premiership rules.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus explained that the decision was partly circumstantial but also rooted in belief in the young front-rower’s ability to handle the pressure. Erasmus said their hand had been “slightly forced” by the situation but that they had full trust in Porthen to perform.

He noted that Porthen's inclusion alongside seasoned players such as Malcolm Marx and Ox Nche could help ease the transition. According to Erasmus, young players sometimes perform better when starting rather than waiting nervously on the bench.

“Sometimes when a young player starts, they’re fearless and enjoy the moment,” Erasmus explained, adding that nerves can build up when they sit on the sidelines for too long.

The Bok coach admitted that Japan’s scrum would provide a stern test for the debutant, noting that the Asian side “scrummed well against Australia” and would not be easy to dominate.

Rassie Erasmus looks on during the South Africa Springboks captains' run at Sky Stadium on September 12, 2025 in Wellington, New Zealand. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus explains tactical reasoning

Erasmus said another factor behind starting Porthen was the need to integrate him into the Bok structure early rather than risk confusion later in the match.

“He hasn’t had time to fully adapt to our plays,” Erasmus said, adding that they preferred to see how he fares from the start, with a solid lock pairing behind him, and experienced forwards on the bench to provide backup.

Lood de Jager and RG Snyman will form the second-row partnership, while Johan Grobelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp, and Wilco Louw will cover the front row from the bench.

Another notable change sees Cheslin Kolbe shift to fullback after Damian Willemse suffered a hamstring niggle and Aphelele Fassi was ruled out through injury. With Willie le Roux not part of the touring group, Erasmus opted for Kolbe’s versatility at No.15 a position he has previously filled for both the Boks and his French club.

Erasmus confirmed that they had considered moving Manie Libbok or Handré Pollard to fly-half and shifting Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to fullback but decided against disrupting the team balance.

“We wanted to give Sacha continuity at Test level,” said Erasmus, adding that Kolbe’s experience made him a natural fit for the role.

With Kurt-Lee Arendse, Canan Moodie, and Ethan Hooker also in fine form, Erasmus said the team had the “luxury” of exploring different backline combinations.

The Springboks face Japan at Wembley on Saturday, with eyes firmly on how the fearless Porthen handles his first taste of Test rugby.

