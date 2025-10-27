South Africa’s world champions could be facing early disruption before their long-awaited international tour even begins

A key playmaker from one of the country’s top franchises picked up a knock that has raised alarm bells within the national setup

Coaches now find themselves weighing up late adjustments as travel plans edge closer and squad depth is tested once again

The Springboks’ preparations for their end-of-year tour have hit a potential setback after Damian Willemse picked up a concerning injury during the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship (URC) clash with Benetton in Treviso.

Stormers head coach John Dobson confirmed after the match that the versatile back suffered what appears to be a hamstring strain, a worrying development with just a week remaining before the Boks’ first tour match against Japan.

“Damian Willemse has probably got a pulled hamstring,” Dobson said.

“He was moved to the wing, which I thought was really clever by (captain) Ruhan Nel, so that he didn’t have to defend too much. It probably puts some of his tour at risk, but the fact that he didn’t want to come off and kept playing for the Stormers was very special.”

Springboks face fullback crisis

The injury could not have come at a worse time for Rassie Erasmus’s side, as fullback depth is already thin, just a week before their first tour match against Japan. With Aphelele Fassi sidelined and Willemse the only recognised fullback in the original touring group, the Springboks could be forced into an emergency reshuffle.

As Erasmus considers options to reinforce his backline, a potential recall for veteran Willie le Roux now looks likely. The alternative would be to shift Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu or Edwill van der Merwe into unfamiliar territory at fullback, a risky move at the international level.

Selection headache for Rassie Erasmus

Should Willemse be ruled out, Erasmus and his coaching team will need to make a late change to the squad list before the team departs for the United Kingdom. The selectors may turn to their standby group, which includes experienced campaigners such as Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi, although neither is a specialist fullback.

The Springboks are scheduled to kick off their tour against Japan before taking on top-tier European opposition in November, a campaign that now looks set to begin under a cloud of uncertainty.

Full Springboks touring squad

Forwards: Lood de Jager, Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Thomas du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Johan Grobbelaar, Jean Kleyn, Siya Kolisi, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Ox Nche, Ruan Nortje, Zachary Porthen, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, Gerhard Steenekamp, Marco van Staden, Boan Venter, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Jasper Wiese.

Backs: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Ethan Hooker, Cheslin Kolbe, Jesse Kriel, Manie Libbok, Canan Moodie, Handre Pollard, Cobus Reinach, Morne van den Berg, Edwill van der Merwe, Damian Willemse, Grant Williams.

Standby players:

Forwards: Juarno Augustus, Neethling Fouche, Bongi Mbonambi, Salmaan Moerat, Asenathi Ntlabakanye, Evan Roos, Vincent Tshituka.

Backs: Lukhanyo Am, Sebastian de Klerk, Makazole Mapimpi.

What it means for the Boks’ campaign

If Willemse’s injury proves serious, the Springboks will lose not only their first-choice fullback but also one of their most adaptable players. His ability to slot into multiple positions across the backline has been key to Erasmus’ tactical flexibility.

The Springboks are expected to provide an update in the coming days as medical assessments are completed.

