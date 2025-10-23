Rassie Erasmus took to social media on Thursday with a cryptic post in response to recent disciplinary rulings

Two Springbok stars were handed suspensions during URC matches, leaving the squad short for upcoming fixtures

The bans have sparked controversy and questions as South Africa prepares for its end-of-year tour

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has sharply responded on social media following the news that Jan-Hendrik Wessels received a hefty nine-week ban on Wednesday, 22 October 2025.

This comes shortly after winger Makazole Mapimpi was suspended for five matches due to violent conduct during a United Rugby Championship (URC) clash last week.

Rassie Erasmus had named Makazole Mapimpi in the standby list of the Springboks squad. Image: Warren Little and Adam Pretty

Source: Getty Images

In Wessels’ case, no conclusive video evidence was made available to justify the ban, which stems from an alleged groping incident during Friday’s URC game against Connacht. The suspension effectively rules him out of South Africa’s end-of-year tour, which is set to begin in November.

On Thursday, 23 October, Erasmus took to social media to indirectly address both cases, posting cryptically. He stated that South Africa must now beat their opponents “in the boardrooms,” as well as on the pitch.

“It just got tougher!! We now have to beat them on the field, and in the boardrooms.......,” he wrote.

Mapimpi, initially named on the Springboks’ standby list earlier in the week, had his five-week suspension confirmed by the URC. This means that he will also miss the upcoming end-of-year tour. However, Wessels’ ban is likely the more infuriating for Erasmus, considering the lack of clear evidence supporting the allegation.

Jan Hendrik Wessels was slapped with a nine-week ban. Image: Fiona Goodall

Source: Getty Images

Wessels’ controversial ban and match incident

While additional camera angles may have emerged since the match, referee Mike Adamson and TMO Hollie Davidson were initially unable to confirm any wrongdoing by Wessels.

During the game, Connacht’s Josh Murphy received a 20-minute red card after Adamson ruled that he had struck Wessels on the head. Connacht argued that Murphy’s reaction was in response to Wessels’ alleged actions, but no clear evidence was available at the time.

“He grabbed me here,” Murphy said, pointing to the area.

“Check it back, sir, he grabbed me here. I wouldn’t have reacted otherwise.”

Adamson acknowledged Murphy’s claim but remained firm:

“I hear what you’re saying. I’ll review it, but your actions are unacceptable.”

According to reports from Planet Rugby, Wessels intends to appeal the suspension. If the appeal is unsuccessful, he will miss the entirety of the Autumn Nations Series, further complicating the Springboks’ squad selection ahead of the tour.

