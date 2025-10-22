The Springboks were hit hard as two of their key players received lengthy bans that will rule them out of action

The Springboks suffered a major setback on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, as two of their star players were handed lengthy suspensions, ruling them out of action for upcoming matches.

Winger Makazole Mapimpi had already received a red card that led to his suspension, and the news was compounded when utility front rower Jan-Hendrik Wessels also faced disciplinary action.

Wessels, who also plays for the Stormers, was reportedly involved in an incident during the 18th minute of the URC match between Connacht and the Bulls on Friday, 17 October. The incident had no conclusive video footage, yet, according to Rapport, the Springboks star has been handed a significant suspension.

The Bulls have since confirmed that they plan to appeal the ruling. While the URC has not yet released an official statement on the matter, rugby fans have been quick to voice their outrage online.

Wessels had been included in the Springboks training squad by head coach Rassie Erasmus on Monday, 20 October. If the suspension stands, he could be sidelined until 2026, leaving the team without another key player at a crucial time.

Rugby Fans Slam Wessels Suspension on Social Media

The ruling has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with fans questioning the decision and defending the Springboks:

@DilligafDave01:

"Despite a lack of video evidence 🙄. It never bloody ends with World Rugby, does it?"

@MrRobot55DSL:

"Guilty without evidence 🤔."

@Earthboycrypto:

"They hate the Springboks."

@cawoodpublish:

"Boks still have 4 World Cups."

@DarrylSaul79:

"Like Jan Hendrik-Wessels a lot, but what he did in that ruck is not sportsmanship! He is lucky to get away with it! If there was conclusive evidence… he was a goner! It was probably a further suspension as well!"

@WRosey9:

"Jan Hendrik Wessels got away with murder there! Proper dark arts. Bulls will take playing against 14 for the next 20 minutes 🤣🤣 #URC"

@MrRobot55DSL:

"And Jan Hendrik Wessels too 🙄."

@Sindisi27102872:

"Well done to the referee for not listening to the ridiculous TMO. He clearly strikes blows at Jan Hendrik Wessels."

The Springboks now face a challenging period as they prepare for upcoming matches without two of their key players, with fans and analysts closely watching to see how the team will respond.

This isn’t the first time a Springboks star has faced disciplinary action in 2025. Earlier in the year, Jasper Wiese was handed a lengthy suspension by World Rugby following a red card in the match against Italy.

Source: Briefly News