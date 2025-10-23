South African Amapiano duo Major League DJz were recently trolled for their post-workout dance video

The twins have always been accused of taking Ozempic after showcasing their drastic weight loss on social media

In return, they never shied away from clapping back at haters or people who spoke badly about their weight

Social media can be very brutal, and it recently showed just how intense it can get. The DJ duo, Major League DJz, showed off their money-making dance moves after hitting the gym.

Their weight loss has been a major talking point online ever since they flaunted their new bodies.

The popular hip hop turned Amapiano duo Major League DJz, consisting of Bandile and Banele Mbere, posted a video showing off their lavish weight loss routine in order to try to prove that they achieved their new weight through working out.

Watch the X video posted by controversial blogger Musa Khawula:

Mzansi reacts to Major League DJz video

Social media trolls came for the artists, with many reigniting the Ozempic usage accusations.

After the mean comments were made regarding their bodies, the twins reposted a video of Cassper Nyovest speaking about how the mean comments about his weight gain got to him.

"This is the main reason we started #PhatboiRun coz yal like body shaming us people with a lil extra weight. @casspernyovest, let’s go. Don’t let the cyberbullying get to you. Let’s push."

The rapper performed at the Scorpion Kings Live with Friends, and his outfit was a major talking point.

“Recently, I posted a picture about how the comments on social media about my weight touched me. There’s been an overpouring, overwhelming amount of messages from people just encouraging me,” a part of his message said.

However, some people defended the artists, saying they worked very hard in the gym. Below are some of the mixed reactions:

@mainemashego defended them:

"They literally have been in the gym all year! The accusations are insane."

@ms_tourist responded:

"The real G.O.A.T.S. Zero lies detected."

@ThatoNtshingil2 reacted:

"They need to go back to being fat … haaai."

@TebogoDieman mentioned:

"At first, I thought it was AI. But anyway, I see you lost weight. That's what I am talking about. A slender never gets tired unless the owner is careless."

@SciencetistT responded:

"From major league Djs to Minor league Djs."

@Makvo reacted:

"Help me understand, they eat the same food, same portions, so they get fat the same? Then lose weight the same way, too? No individuality at all? Maybe one likes biking, the other horse riding?"

Major League troll 50 Cent

In a previous report from Briefly News, Major League DJz dominated headlines on social media after they threw shade at 50 Cent. They made fun of the American rapper's weight loss on their social media page.

Peeps reacted to the comment section with their reactions to what Major League DJz said about 50 Cent. "I’m guessing. Ozempic is that you?" they said, responding to a video of the rapper working out.

