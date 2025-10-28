South African Amapiano star Tyler ICU was spotted with his ex after their breakup

An online user posted a video of the two stars looking all cosy on social media

Many netizens were confused by them being spotted together, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Tyler ICU and Lorraine Moropa were seen being cosy together. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Bathong, South African celebrities never cease to amaze their fans on social media! Recently, Tyler ICU and his ex-lover, Lorraine Moropa, had many netizens confused on social media after they were spotted together.

On Monday, 27 October 2025, an online user @TheAudioLabSA posted a video of the two stars being spotted together at an exclusive event just a week after they announced their breakup.

Many fans were confused, and others weren't impressed with this viral clip, as they thought that they were being played by the Amapiano music producer and the actress.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tyler and ICU being spotted together

Shortly after a video of the two stars went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@MicahDaMusic questioned:

"LOL kanti they didn’t break up?"

@by_greatest asked:

"What games are they playing?"

@emanuelmashilo4 said:

"Jeses. I understand why bro went nuts and bought a new M2."

@JakeGeeche wrote:

"These baddies can make you a fool sometimes, ey. You can tell the guy was never comfortable, but they were forcing him to smile."

@sbubantu commented:

"The stupid pressure to become and appear as high society and happy is so boring."

@IamthabangK responded:

"They broke up and fixed their relationship. This is a toxic relationship, and izophela kaBuhlungu this time around."

Lorraine Moropa hinted at betrayal after her breakup with Tyler ICU. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Actress Lorraine hints at betrayal after her breakup with Tyler ICU

While many netizens are confused regarding the video of the two stars being spotted together after their breakup, in October 2025, Briefly News had reported that Lorraine Moropa hinted at Tyler ICU betraying her after they went their separate ways.

This came after the actress allegedly split from her fiancé, Tyler ICU, deleted all his pictures, unfollowed him on social media, and stopped wearing her engagement ring. The actress shared on her Instagram account on Sunday, 19 October 2025, that she survived betrayal.

"Watched God wipe my tears on an international stage after silently surviving betrayal. The same pain that tried to drown me became the wave that carried me higher. Privately betrayed. Publicly restored.🙏🏽🕯️," wrote Moropa.

Many South Africans couldn't help but wonder what went down between the once-favourite couple of the country as they flooded the comment section to react to Moropa's post.

Tyler ICU’s fiancée Lorraine Moropa looks gorgeous

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Tyler ICU's fiancée caused a social media storm after her photo landed on everybody's timeline.

The gorgeous Lorraine Moropa left people gasping for air and flooded her comments section with endless compliments. Of course, Mzansi men are awaiting the honeymoon to end, unsure about the longevity of the couple's relationship.

