A history content creator shared pictures of all the items allegedly stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris

Thieves apparently used power tools to break into the world's most visited museum

Social media users reacted, with some joking about how the thieves will try to sell the big pieces

A history content creator stirred up TikTokers after posting pictures of what was allegedly stolen from the Louvre Museum in Paris. TikTok user @queen0fhistory, who shares historical content, posted about the theft on 20 October 2025. The post went viral, getting over 600,000 reactions and more than 8,000 comments.

According to reports, the gang showed up at 09:30 on Sunday, 19 October 2025, just after the museum opened. Four suspects showed up with a vehicle-mounted mechanical lift to get into the Galerie d'Apollon via a balcony close to the River Seine.

Two of them got inside by cutting through the window with power tools, threatening the guards, who then evacuated everyone, and smashing through the glass of two display cases. The whole thing took four minutes, and they escaped on two scooters at 09:38. French police have about 60 investigators working on the case.

Eight items were taken. The list includes diadems, tiaras, earrings, necklaces and a brooch. These pieces have thousands of diamonds and precious gemstones on them.

TikTokers react to the alleged Louvre theft

Netizens flooded the comments section with what they felt about the criminals and the crime:

@.lexx. joked:

"Well, they clearly didn't like Empress Eugenie💀."

@ray gushed:

"Empress Eugenie is beyond gorgeous, oh my God."

@jessfromspace said:

"Their Halloween costumes gonna be like..."

@BuzzFeed commented:

"At least we know the thieves have taste 💅🏻."

@reallian_lillian laughed:

"I can only imagine the drama behind them dropping the crown 😂."

@jessnicole212 added:

"What a time to be alive. Museum heists are back."

@haleyybaylee questioned:

"How are they gonna sell those things? They're big."

INTERPOL gets involved in the Louvre theft

Content creator @queen0fhistory shared the images on her TikTok page, showing all of the items that were taken. The theft has caused massive drama in France, with President Emmanuel Macron calling it an attack on their history.

According to INTERPOL, the stolen jewels are now on their Stolen Works of Art database, which has pictures and descriptions of more than 57,000 items from around the world. They've also put out a special poster alerting everyone about the theft.

The Louvre stayed closed on Monday for investigations. Anyone who booked tickets got automatic refunds. No word yet on when it'll reopen. This isn't the first time the Louvre got hit. Back in 1911, someone walked out with the Mona Lisa under his coat. They got it back two years later. In 1998, another painting was stolen and never found. This crime was what led to a massive security upgrade.

