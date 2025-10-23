South African Amapiano singer Focalistic was at the centre of social media attention due to his latest fashion sense

The President ya Straata wore Louis Vuitton sneakers, which many people likened to the Cool Cats

Apart from his fashion, Focalistic is doing big things in the music scene as he was announced as the headliner at ACCES 2025 conference

The Cool Cats set a trend, and Focalistic seemingly executed it well. The Amapiano singer's latest Instagram post sparked some hilarious reactions from online users, who trolled the star.

Taking to Instagram on 21 September 2025, Focalistic posted a collection of photos and videos. In the post, he can be seen flaunting his new iPhone 17 Pro Max, outfit, getting his hair braided, and snippets of his live performances.

However, what stood out were his chunky Louis Vuitton sneakers with massive shoelaces that create the illusion that the shoe is a size 3.

@AudioLabSA reposted the post on X with the caption, "Focalistic showing off his iPhone 17 & LV MANYANYATHA."

Mzansi trolls Focalistic

Social media users held nothing back, and so they roasted the star.

@DarkSk25 laughed:

"I'm here for the Coolkat shoes and their deserved comments. Wildcat would be proud!"

@C_that joked:

"My man with size 3."

@olwethumtati reacted:

"Those shoes are so adorable."

@SKYmadridsta stated:

"Cool Catz was way ahead of their time."

@miss_magagul responded:

These shoes are wild. They are ugly as hell."

@immortalz24 joked:

"And his hairstyle that is inspired by Papa Penny Penny Ahe."

@Thatobigz responded:

"So he's always in designer clothes like everyday, everyday? No all star nyana."

@uSma_nga replied:

"We hope he is investing his money; we don't want photos of a Capitec card. Please!"

@Sipokamlun stated:

"Foca got more growth than the economy right now."

@SiyandaMna added:

"No amount of money will make me buy those uh."

What is Focalistic up to?

The Amapiano singer was announced as the main headliner alongside Naledi Aphiwe for the biggest music conference in October 2025.

The award-winning singers will be delivering their stellar performances at the ACCES 2025 from Thursday, 30 October 2025, until Saturday, 1 November 2025, in Tshwane. Joining them is Grammy-award-winning producer Gordon Williams.

"ACCES serves as the premier platform uniting the international music market with Africa’s vibrant creative spirit, creating concrete opportunities for partnerships and economic growth," Music In Africa Foundation executive director Eddie Hatitye said.

Focalistic and Pabi Cooper in new song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Amapiano's finest, Focalistic, has previewed a new song featuring Pabi Cooper, DJ Tshengu and more The star dropped the preview of the unreleased single, asking for his loyal supporters' feedback Some peeps are not feeling the song, though, and some criticised the star for jumping on the same beat, but fans noted his great flow.

Many fans are impressed by his pen game; however, many are tired of the same flow. Like @MalumeRichie, who said: "Most of the beats sound the same. The flow is still hard, though."

