American actress Taraji P. Henson had many netizens gushing over her Halloween 2025 pictures

The Acrimony star decided to channel the legendary singer and actress Janet Jackson

Many netizens were in awe of how stunning she pulled the looks as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Taraji P. Henson recreates Janet Jackson's legendary poses. Image: Jerritt Clark and Robin L Marshall/ Getty Images

Social media had been buzzing since the beginning of Halloween week and many popular local and international celebrities have been sharing their iconic looks for the special yearly celebration and Taraji P. Henson's look was the one of the books this year.

On Thursday, 30 October 2025, an online user @PopCrave posted a picture of the Acrimony actress channelling the popular singer and Michael Jackson's sister, Janet's iconic looks, just days after a woman shared how Halloween looked like in the US.

In 2024, our very own media personality Somizi Mhlongo ate and left no crumbs with his Halloween costume. The star had Mzansi doing a double-take when he dressed up as the one and only Shebeshxt.

Take a look at Henson's halloween look below:

Fans react to Taraj P. Henson's look

Shortly after the halloween look of the legendary star went viral on social media, many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Caiy_thryn said:

"The hair, the outfit, the attitude…Everything screams Velvet Rope era perfection. It’s so good it almost feels like a lost Janet photoshoot from the ’90s. Taraij really knows how to blend tribute with confidence, she never looks like she’s copying, she embodies the energy."

@Snee_G complimented the actress:

"ANOTHER ONE ..She is killing all these looks. She might be my favourite this year."

@shittingdotcom wrote:

"Taraji as Janet? Spot on iconic slay. Halloween vibes got me thinking, whose dressing as the real scream queen this year."

@denabout commented:

"The dedication to the Janet Jackson halloween costume is absolutely unmatched."

@Silent_Bobbiez responded:

"This Halloween, I was thinking about going as Robert Downey Jr. as Kirk Lazarus as Sgt. Lincoln Osiris from Tropic Thunder…but I don’t know if my friends will understand lol."

@eyup_io replied:

"Now that’s a look! Let’s hope she doesn’t try to “control” the vibes at the party—'cause we all know there’s no stopping the good times when it’s Halloween!"

@SwapHunt stated:

"Taraji P. Henson as Janet Jackson. They put real effort into these celebrity Halloween costumes. I just wore my utility vest and called myself a 'Contractor.'"

@DirtskiT98871 asked:

"Where was this support when black women attacked Janet last year for calling that Indian lady out?"

Taraji P. Henson rocked Janet Jackson's look. Image: John Nacion/Getty Images

