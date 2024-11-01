A young gentleman who was having innocent fun on Halloween by pranking people got into trouble

The community gathered around him thinking he was some kind of a dangerous person to the society

The online community reacted to the video, with many making jokes and laughing at the situation

A young man pulled a Halloween prank at the wrong kasi. Images: @Tim Robberts/ Getty Images, @highpot/ TikTok

A young man who decided to pull a prank in the community almost had it bad for himself.

In a YouTube video uploaded by @HIGH POT NETWORK, the young man rocked a weird outfit. He hid somewhere and every time a person passed by he scared and chased them.

After the fun time, the gent was too lazy to change his outfit. He walked through the same kasi he pulled a prank on and guess what? The residents were on his case, wanting to beat him, lol. They didn't understand that the man was having Halloween fun and pranking people.

Man gets into trouble because of a Halloween prank

Watch the funny YouTube video below:

Netizens make jokes about the video

The online community reacted with laughter and jokes to the situation. See the comments below:

@Luscious expressed:

"They don't know Halloween. they know Guy Fox."

@Neo laughed:

"Nah this is so funny. Makabhetwe." (They must beat him)

@Abutiè Jacob joked:

"I'm convinced the girl making a noise is an ex 😂."

@Lesedilaka loved:

"Gosh I love south Africa."

@Karie was entertained:

"😂😂😂😂 I've never laughed so much in my life."

@Hlehle asked:

"eKasi? 😂😂😂 what were you thinking."

@Connie Smash wrote:

"Prank gone wrong."

@Miss E💫 commented:

"Let me explain!"

@Onke Joel laughed:

"Somethings are not for us all good people 😭🤣🤣🤣."

@Vuyisa✨ shared:

"I was thinking about this yesterday only to find out i will bump into this video😩."

@being an Uppity African asked:

"We don't do these things in Mzansi 😅😅Aowa wena what were you thinking."

DUT student pulls ghost prank at res

In another story, Briefly News reported about a DUT student who pranked fellow mates at res.

A prank at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) has frightened and amused students. One of their own decided to spook her fellow residents with a ghostly surprise. The student painted her face white and went door to door at her residence, pretending to be a spiritual figure.

