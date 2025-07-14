DJ Euphonik made headlines on Sunday when he applied for the sequestration of popular singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai

This comes after the DJ got granted a writ of execution against the media personality to pay defamation damages

South Africans took to social media on Sunday to praise the DJ's application, while others blasted Mazwai, whose assets are reportedly worth R1500

The DJ reveals that claims against the musician total more than R200K. Images: Euphonik and MDNNews

Source: Instagram

DJ Euphonik, real name Themba Nkosi, who previously commented on an editor's death, topped social media trends this weekend when he reportedly applied for a sequestration of Ntsiki Mazwai.

Mazwai lost lawsuits to both DJ Euphonik and DJ Fresh over social media comments and was ordered by the court to pay damages and refrain from making defamatory statements.

Sunday World reports that the DJ applied for the sequestration of Mazwai after the sheriff found out that the singer's assets are worth R1500.

The poet reportedly owes Nkosi over R280,000 from three cost orders he obtained against the poet. According to the publication, Nkosi believes that the singer committed an act of insolvency after failing to pay the cost orders.

South Africans took to social media over the weekend to respond to Euphonik's application.

South Africans react to the DJ's application

@m_kobene replied:

"Finish her @euphonik, finish her."

@Mapholoba_DBN wrote:

"@ntsikimazwai is a poor feminist. She must apply for R370."

UNtlatywa responded:

"Allegedly could have saved her from all this mess. Oh, Ntsiki."

@BBK29_ replied:

"On behalf of South Africans, I say Euphonik must cease everything from this devil that always talks nonsense about other women trying to elevate themselves in positions of political power, but thank goodness she has been rejected horribly by everyone, including non-existent Mayibuye."

@JohnyKwena said:

"Euphonik, please help South Africa by taking everything."

@SiboLekala wrote:

"The broke Hadzabe queen should summon her ancestors as she always threatens. Now is the time to show what they are made of."

@Ke_Arturo replied:

"The moon is finally shining bright for lord Temba."

@Mohlaodi7 said:

"Peddling misinformation is a crime. I know Elon Musk allows people to insult, destroy people with false testimony, but if that person takes it to court, you will pay the prize."

@Samkelowkhoza wrote:

"This could have been avoided if she had put her pride aside and apologised, so this is well deserved."

@kamva018 replied:

"If anyone deserves this, it has to be her. She does this all the time, making wild allegations without facts. He must take her to the cleaners!"

DJ Euphonik moves to sequestrate Ntsiki Mazwai. Images: DJEuphonik and NtsikiMazwai

Source: UGC

Lebo Keswa seemingly defends Ntsiki Mazwai after court called for seizure of assets: "Unfair"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that popular podcaster Lebo Keswa has defended singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai after a court judgement calling for the seizure of her assets.

Ntsiki Mazwai lost the defamation case opened by DJ Euphonik, and reports suggested that her assets could be auctioned.

Mzansi was divided by this, especially after podcaster and businesswoman Lebo Keswa said this was an unfair move by the courts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News