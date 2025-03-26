Podcaster Lebo Keswa has defended Ntsiki Mazwai after a court judgement calling for the seizure of her assets

Ntsiki Mazwai lost the defamation case opened by DJ Euphonik, and reports suggested that her assets could get auctioned

Mzansi was divided by this especially after Lebo Keswa said this was an unfair move by the courts

Lebo Keswa has defended Ntsiki Mazwai after a recent court judgement. Image: lebokeswa, miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

Lebo Keswa slams SA justice system after Ntsiki Mazwai loses court case

In February 2025, Ntsiki Mazwai lost her court battle against DJ Euphonik over the defamation case. Euphonik was allegedly granted a writ of execution by the court. This means that Ntsiki Mazwai is on the brink of losing her assets.

City Press reported that Ntsiki's valuables could be auctioned. However, podcaster Lebo Keswa has labelled this unfair. Check out her X post below:

Lebo Keswa tells Ntsiki not to justify herself

Ntsiki Mazwai responded to a tweep who called her out for her actions, arguing where this judgment came from. She responded with a simple, "don't lie," which prompted a response from Lebo who told her not to justify herself saying this whole case does not make sense to her.

"I wrote an OP based on what I read, and what has happened to you doesn’t make sense to me. You don’t need to justify yourself. Personally, I believe you and don’t give a flip what anyone has to say. Don’t try and justify yourself. You’ve been compromised enough," she wrote.

Mzansi divided by Lebo Keswa's views

Social media users are divided by Lebo's views with many people saying Ntsiki is learning a huge lesson.

Ntsiki Mazwai lost the defamation court case. Image: miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

While other people agree with Lebo about the justice system.

@Manikipi argued:

"I like Ntsiki; hence, I won't lie to her. She did not just retweet as you claim but actively participated, as evidenced by her tweet of 12 March, which she did not deny. She also learnt demand letters, which served as an opportunity to correct. Please don't blame justice aimlessly."

@RuleNisi stated:

"The law is unjust. Just because the author of the initial tweet says so."

@Snowball3nd said:

"The law is the law. Deal with it! People talk a lot of rubbish, and sometimes, it catches up with them. She’s facing the consequences now. Ta!"

@kkhumalo argued:

"The claim that she 'simply retweeted what was already in the public domain' seems hard to believe. Ntsiki consistently inserts herself into ongoing debates, often positioning herself as the ultimate voice of opinion."

@njabulow said:

"I feel like social media has given people a platform to spew whatever they want to about others knowing they won’t get hands so this is the only way they will learn."

@StKijiko argued:

"It is a sickening system. The justice system needs a complete overhaul. This boy, like all powerful, is using his financial muscle in the justice system. This is completely unfair. It smells a lot like misogyny."

Ntsiki Mazwai apologises after recent allegations

In more Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai retracted her statements involving Minister Gayton McKenzie and Unathi Nkayi after she was chosen to go to Cuba for the Artist Indaba instead of her.

Before that, Ntsiki came out guns blazing at Minister Gayton McKenzie and his department for allegedly removing her from the South African delegation to the Artists Indaba in Cuba.

Source: Briefly News