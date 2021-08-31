Controversial South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai has shared that she is currently being sued not once, but twice

Taking to social media, Mazwai expressed how grateful she was for having paid off the first amount which totals to R150 000

Although Mazwai did not name who was suing her, Mzansi social media users made their guesses known

Ntsiki Mazwai has opened up about her courtroom drama. The controversial media personality has been sued twice, according to a recent social media post. Mazwai revealed that she has paid off the first R150 000 from the lawsuit.

“So I was sued in 2 parts. So basically have to pay twice. Yes, one day we must do a case study on my case. Anyways...point is yesterday we finished paying the first 150 000, a small victory which must be celebrated. Thank u mama osezulwini for standing up for me.”

Although Ntsiki did not specify who it was that sued her, many were able to draw their own conclusions from the rants she has been on in the past.

