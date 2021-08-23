Heh Banna: Ntsiki Mazwai Tears Into Bonang’s “Gimmick” Booze Brand

Controversial media personality Ntsiki Mazwai trended on Monday afternoon after she had a go at Bonang Matheba

The South African poet accused Bonang of being the front of her famous alcoholic brand House of BNG

Mzansi social media users tore into Ntsiki and accused her of being bitter nan jealous over the achievements of others

Ntsiki Mazwai has once again lashed out at a Mzansi celebrity. This time, Mazwai took aim at Bonang and her House of BNG brand.

Ntsiki Mazwai trended after having a go at Bonang. Image: @miss_ntsiki_mazwai

Source: Instagram

The poet claimed that Bonang did not own the brand and was in fact just the face of the product.

This is not the first time Ntsiki has made this assertion and it will likely not be her last. However, it seems social media users were very interested in what she had to say.

Mazwai posted:

“Believing Bonang owned the wine was like believing she owned Revlon…She is just the marketing gimmick to sell these products. Not the owner.”

Bonang stans rushed to her defense and stung Mazwai pretty hard with their words:

@cellular_jnr said:

“Lol they coming for you... You spoke about one of their favorite. Bayeza Ntsiki.”

@shybear_m said:

“Oksalayo the packaging says House of BNG and it will be like that for life, and we’ll keep on supporting it for our girl B, as she said “Kill them with kindness and bury them with success” without Twitter we would have long forgotten about Ntsiki but drinking House of BNG.”

@paballo_patsa said:

“The fact that you bring this up every once in a while says a lot about you.”

Ntsiki Mazwai tears into EFF leader Julius Malema: “Not a leader”

Ntsiki Mazwai recently aimed her guns at Malema and tore into him for not being a good leader, according to her.

Mazwai, who has been an ally to the political party, seems to have done a complete 180.

Taking to social media, she posted:

“Lockdown showed us that Malema is not a leader just someone who talks loudly...”

Her comments came after Malema received some slack over his comments about various trending events including Jacob Zuma’s arrest and the recent looting and protests.

