Thabiso Mbhele is receiving all the good messages via social media for his hard work after making her grandmother so happy

The young man, Thabiso, just built his granny Duduzile Mthethwa a beautiful home and he is being praised for doing a good job

Mzansi is seriously inspired by the loyal Briefly News reader who didn’t forget his roots and the remarks are encouraging

Thabiso Mbhele is one of Briefly News’ loyal readers and recently shared an inspirational story with his social media followers. The proud guy just finished building his loving grandmother a beautiful house.

Mbhele took to Facebook to share great photos of the dwelling in a collage and his granny, Duduzile Mthethwa, will now have a decent place she can call home. The local lad’s friends and peeps are delighted as they share positive messages.

Briefly News also congratulates Thabiso, who is seen as a good influence on his community and Mzansi at large. The inspiring caption reads like this:

“Congratulations to one of our readers, Thabiso Mbhele, who recently built his gogo Duduzile Mthethwa a new house! His hard work has paid off.”

The post reads:

Patrick Butawo said:

“Thanks man, you did a good job, may God bless you more and protect you wherever you are going.”

Eunice Zikalala said:

“May God enlarge your territory.”

Vusi Lukhele said:

“Thanks man, you did very good job.”

Nomthandazo Mhlongo said:

“Usebenzile ube indoda emadodeni.”

Nelly Banda said:

“Usebenzile broer.”

Dipuo Dewet said:

“May God bless your work.”

