“You’re a Good Man”: Trevor Gumbi Jokes About Silly #HusbandDuties, SA Laughing

Trevor Gumbi has SA laughing out loud after attempting to wash his wife's car

The comedian shared that his lady was appreciative but definitely needed some real professionals to handle the job

Mzansi was left laughing by Gumbi's funny but hilariously accurate story

Local comedian Trevor Gumbi has Mzansi laughing in characteristic style after sharing exactly what he gets up to on a weekend. Apparently, the devoted husband spent his morning washing his wife's blue van only to be outshined by the local carwash guys.

Trevor Gumbi has SA laughing out loud after attempting to wash his wife's car. Images: @trevorgumbi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading online, Gumbi shared this hilarious Instagram post:

"#HusbandDuties get up, wash her car and then look on in amazement as she takes it to the car wash later."

It seems the proud hubby has worked really hard to clean the car, with the bucket full of suds and pic of the soapy car as proof. The sparkling van really had Mzansi feeling sorry for all the hard work he had to put in.

However, one person sweetly remarked that it was the thought which counted.

Check out some more of the comments below:

selfstyledking said:

"You're a good man Trev."

yolisa_.m said:

"Haha it’s the thought that counts."

wendyoct16 said:

"lol that would amaze anyone."

saabelo said:

"It's a trap, lookout."

Gigi Lamayne’s got a man in the pipeline: “After this hayi mojolo has failed me”

In more relationship news, Briefly News previously reported that the beautiful Gigi Lamayne is trying her luck at love just one last time: if this is a flop, sis is accepting the single life, for life.

Taking to social media to reveal that there is a man in her life, Gigi made it known that she is praying it works out as she’s only got one shot left in her, reported SAHipHopMag.

Ah, Sisi, sorry! Let’s hope he is a goodie.

Gigi posted:

“You see I’m trusting this last guy. After this hayi mojolo has failed me. I don’t have the strength fara gawt!”

Seeing Gigi’s post, many men were left puzzling as to why she won’t give them the chance to show her what she deserves, lol. Sis clearly has options!

Take a look at some of the saucy comments:

@Daizel31286929 cannot bear the thought of Gigi struggling:

“Imagine my crush is suffering from mjoli.”

@SamKhumalo_ made a joke:

“Hawu ye Gigi so you moved on from me vele”

@KaraboMadia offered himself up:

“I wish you could meet me. I’m a Rich and Spiritual Dope.”

Source: Briefly.co.za