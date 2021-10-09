“He Left Thando at Home”: Siyacela Buys a Car, SA Has Questions #IsencaneLengane

Siyacela Dlamuka has social media users triggered after snaps of his new ride were shared online

Many peeps are concerned he has spent the money irresponsibly especially since he has a young wife and new baby to support

Mzansi headed to the comments section to voice their concerns

Reality star Siyacela Dlamuka once again has social media users turning their noses up. It seems many people are concerned by what looks to be his recent car purchase, with some people worried that no money was set aside for his young wife, Thando.

Reality star Siyacela Dlamuka once again has social media users turning their noses up after buying a new car. Images: @mbali_ndlelas/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The "Isencane Lengane" star first caused an uproar after snaps of his new whip were shared online by one social media user.

"Siyacela bought a new car. Last time he bought a car he left Thando at home, with no explanation, for a month," she captioned the post along with a broken heart.

It seems many people wondered where Siyacela even got the money to buy a new ride in the first place.

Check out what social media users had to say about the pics:

@AndileXulu_ said:

"So you guys don’t know that reality shows pay good money? Why do you think every SA celeb is starting their own reality show?"

@KeneMcQueen said:

"He could've cleaned the house with this money and installed proper systems and cupboards in the house he lives in... But ngingenaphi!????"

@nhlakies said:

"I just hope Moja has a separate account set up for Thando, so she can pursue her education! I have no faith in this man!"

@Vusi0071 said:

"That's why it's never wise to marry young."

@RealTim88047876 said:

"This boy disrespects his wife man."

@NomathembaNp said:

"I have never been so jealous of someone's success like i am of Siyacela, people are educated out there full of dreams and ambitions but I sthupedu nje seems to have it easy, life yidoti nje."

Isencane Lengane: Mzansi is furious with Siyacele and his pregnant side chick

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the cast of Moja Love's hit reality TV show "Isencane Lengane" is trending following one really shocking revelation. Siyacele this week let his young wife, Thando know that he got his side chick knocked up.

This after spending months and months away from home with absolutely no warning.

Naturally, the news shocked the young wife and TV viewers alike.

Under the hashtag #isencaneLengane, Mzansi flooded the timeline with their thoughts about Siyacele's admission of infidelity. Many people really could not believe that Thando seems to be considering staying with her cheating man while others really just wanted the 18-year-old to move on with her life.

Check out some of the reactions to the juicy telly moment below:

@Buhlae_Venay said:

"#isencaneLengane still tryna understand where males get the courage to cheat on you then come back and speak to you with so much disrespect."

@THEMBAJOSEPH11 said:

"#IsencaneLengane Thando must finish up school and go stay in Pretoria, leave this man."

@realsanzaman99 said:

"Once Thando tastes another man it's bye bye bud Spencer.."

@zeniichumee said:

"The problem is that Siyacela thinks he is a celebrity, he doesn’t know we forget people, especially those who appear on MojaLove."

@RudimentalTee said:

"LMAO Beke Le Beke Siyacela raises our blood pressures to the roof but we keep watching this show. Yhuuu and chances of Thando leaving this Sthuphethu are below 10%."

@mbali_ndlela said:

"Thando please leave. You deserve a peaceful life, full of love, happy memories and success."

@Jabu_Macdonald said:

"#isencaneLengane I already know this show will end with my vein about to pop Siyacela makes me angry."

@tumisole said:

"I repeat, Siyacela must fall!"

Source: Briefly.co.za