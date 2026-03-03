The Western Cape recorded 1,157 murders between October and December 2025, a slight drop from last year, but it remains South Africa’s gang violence hotspot

One in four murders and attempted murders in the province is gang-related, with Mfuleni, Delft, and the Cape Flats hardest hit

Police continue aggressive operations, seizing hundreds of illegal firearms, but officials warn that intelligence-led action is needed to prevent further killings

The Western Cape recorded 1,157 murders between October and December 2025 and remains South Africa's gang violence hotspot.

CAPE TOWN — The Western Cape recorded 1,157 murders between October and December 2025, 41 fewer than the same period last year. Despite the slight drop, officials say the province remains at the centre of South Africa’s violent crime crisis.

According to IOL, Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile presented the third-quarter crime statistics for the 2025/2026 financial year at a media briefing in Cape Town. While there was a decrease across 17 community-reported crime categories and in contact crimes, serious violent crime remains deeply entrenched.

"Murder dropped by 41 cases to 1,157 this quarter ,15.2 murders per 100,000 people, down from 16 last year. But over a thousand murders in just three months is still far too high," said Patekile.

Western Cape dominates national crime hotspots

The province accounts for more than 15% of national crime, despite its smaller population. Several police precincts rank among South Africa’s top 13 murder hotspots. Mfuleni is number one nationally, followed by Delft, Nyanga, Mitchells Plain, and Gugulethu. Anroux Marais, MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, said the numbers confirm what residents already know.

"The province faces persistent challenges in murder, attempted murder, and rape, fueled by firearm-related violence and targeted attacks. The Western Cape remains the epicentre of gang-related violence in South Africa," she said.

Gang-related violence remains rampant

One in four murders and attempted murders in the province is gang-related. The Cape Flats, Delft, and Mfuleni are the hardest-hit areas, with firearms remaining the weapon of choice.

While some crimes,, such as carjackings, house robberies, and business robberies declined, attempted murder and sexual offences rose. During the quarter, rape cases increased by 17 counts, sexual assault rose by 34 and attempted sexual offences rose by 8. Patekile linked much of the violence to the availability of guns and drugs.

Police crackdown on illegal firearms

During the quarter, police confiscated 607 illegal firearms and over 14,000 rounds of ammunition.Marais said:

"Our members are actively removing guns from the wrong hands, and citizens are increasingly providing information about illegal firearms."

However, roughly 7,000 firearms remain unaccounted for and may be used in crimes. Marais stressed that crime intelligence and operational action are critical to preventing further killings.

"We must act before tragedy strikes, not just respond afterwards," she said.

Despite the slight decrease in murders, officials agree that the scale of violence demands urgent, systemic intervention.

Ramaphosa announces deployment of SANDF in Western Cape

To address the critical situation, during his State of the Nation Address on Thursday, 12 February 2026, Ramaphosa announced that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would be deployed to parts of the Western Cape and Gauteng to combat gang violence and illegal mining. He described organised crime as the most immediate threat to South Africa's democracy, society and economic development. The deployment marks the second time since 2019 that the army has been sent to stabilise gang-ridden communities in the Western Cape.

Police Minister admits gang violence is 'out of their control'

This comes after Police Minister Firoz Cachalia admitted that the police are not yet in control of the gang problem and violence in the Western Cape. Cachalia said law enforcement is overwhelmed by the scale and brutality of organised crime in both provinces. He warned that gangs are carrying out sustained killing sprees, particularly in the Western Cape, with similar patterns now emerging in parts of the Eastern Cape.

The Minister of Police also confirmed that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would be deployed soon. Image: Dwayne Senior/ getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that Professor Firoz Cachalia outlined the government's multi-faceted approach to combat organised crime in South Africa. Cachalia also confirmed that the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would be deployed soon. He also stated that multi-disciplinary task teams - including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), skilled detectives, officials from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the South African Revenue Service - would be brought in to target the leadership, finances, firearms, and logistics of criminal networks.

