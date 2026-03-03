A tragic shack fire in KwaDukuza in KZN claimed the lives of five children, sparking a community response

KWAZULU-NATAL, KWADUKUZA - Community members have mobilised to support a grieving family in KwaDukuza after a devastating shack fire claimed the lives of five children in Shakas Head on Saturday, 28 February 2026.

Five killed in devastating shack fire

The blaze engulfed the family's home, killing a pair of one-year-old twins, a three-year-old, a 14-year-old and a 19-year-old. The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said it is investigating the cause of the fire and will assist the family with burial arrangements.

According to East Coast Radio, local councillor Privy Makhan said the community responded swiftly after a call for assistance, particularly for immediate relief such as food and clothing, as the family lost all their belongings in the fire. Makhan said donations from neighbouring communities had been substantial, allowing officials to visit the bereaved parents and hand over essential supplies.

She added that a second batch of donations would be delivered on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, while further needs are being assessed. Makhan noted that the Department of Social Development had also visited the family and that intergovernmental departments had committed to providing additional support. She said temporary building materials were among the urgent needs being considered as part of ongoing assistance efforts.

