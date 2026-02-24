A fire broke out at Cape Town International Airport on 24 February 2026, disrupting flights and delaying scores of passengers

Airport Company SA provided more details about the location of the fire and what areas were affected, but did not know the cause

Social media users weighed in on the fire, speculating about who or what could have caused the blaze at the busy airport

A fire broke out at Cape Town International Airport, disrupting flights and delaying passengers. Image: @centralnewsza/ @tndaba

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE – A fire at Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has got South Africans speculating about the cause of the blaze.

A fire broke out at one of South Africa’s busiest travel hubs on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, disrupting flights and delaying scores of passengers. The fire, which occurred on the landside of the airport, was extinguished, and no one was injured or killed in the fire.

The airport handles tens of thousands of passengers daily. It had a record of 39,214 passengers on a single day in December 2025. The extent of the damage and the cause of the fire are not yet known. Authorities said further updates would be provided as more information became available.

Airport Company SA (ACSA) confirms the fire

Airport Company SA released a statement after the fire was extinguished, providing more details about it. It also confirmed that some flights were grounded as a result of the blaze.

“The incident affected certain network and IT services. As a precautionary measure, international departures have been temporarily suspended, and incoming international flights are being diverted. International flights that have already landed are being processed,” Airport Company SA’s statement read.

The statement also advised passengers travelling domestically to check directly with their airlines and the ACSA Mobile App for the latest flight updates.

Some flights were grounded at Cape Town International Airport following the fire. Image: Cape Town International Airport

Source: Facebook

South Africans speculate about the cause of the fire

Social media users weighed in on the fire, speculating what or who caused it.

Mario McKc said:

“Politically motivated to make Cape Town seem uncontrollable, but in fact it's quite obvious.”

Denise Veller asked:

“When was the last electrical inspection done? Do these incompetent people think electrical wires maintain themselves?”

Bhayilomzi Mabel'entlanzi Tshisa Mhlonyane suggested:

“Someone was smuggling drugs that was just a distraction…”

Gary Williams stated:

“It was a jet fuel leak in the main building. Pipe runs underground.”

Johanna Elizabeth Pope questioned:

“Is our airport now being attacked??”

Marilyn Carelse Haggis pondered:

“Who started it, I wonder?”

