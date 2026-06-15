Somerset West man Dieter Harck, who has lived with motor neuron disease since 2013, says he wants the legal right to assisted dying as his condition leaves him completely incapacitated

His partner says the disease strips patients of basic dignity and independence, while advocates argue terminally ill people should be allowed to choose a peaceful death

The issue is now before the Gauteng High Court, where Dignity SA is challenging South Africa’s ban on assisted dying and calling for law reform

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Dieter Harck and his wife. Image: @IOL/X

Source: Twitter

WESTERN CAPE - A once-active cyclist from Somerset West, Dieter Harck, is now unable to walk and depends on a walking frame or electric scooter to move around.

The 76-year-old father of three has been living with motor neuron disease (MND) since 2013. His condition has worsened over the years, leaving him barely able to move his arms or legs and struggling to speak or feed himself.

According to IOL, with the help of Dignity SA, Harck has taken his matter to the High Court, asking for the ban on assisted dying to be declared unconstitutional.

The Harck family speak out

Harck has expressed a wish for assisted dying, saying he wants the right to end his suffering with medical help. However, assisted dying is currently illegal in South Africa.

His partner, Lynne Grubb, said the situation has become unbearable to watch, adding that people with MND often lose all basic independence as the disease progresses.

"Who wants to live like that? And who wants to see your partner suffering like that?"

She said many patients reach a point where they can no longer perform even the simplest tasks, such as scratching themselves or swallowing properly, and questioned why they should be forced to endure such suffering

"It is cruel to force someone to suffer and wait for their life to end naturally," she said.

See video here

Dignity SA fights for the right to die

The debate comes as advocacy group Dignity SA has taken the matter to the Gauteng High Court, asking for the ban on assisted dying to be declared unconstitutional. The group also wants Parliament to draft new legislation within two years if the court rules in its favour.

Dignity SA argues that terminally ill patients should have the right to choose a peaceful death, while the Department of Justice has indicated it will not oppose the application.

The case has reignited public debate in South Africa about end-of-life rights, especially as many people recall the suffering of late Springbok rugby star Joost van der Westhuizen, who also battled MND before his death in 2017. Currently, assisted suicide is only legal in Switzerland because the law allows anyone to help another person die.

Harck is among several patients whose experiences are being used to support the court application.

A postcard campaigning for the legalisation of assisted dying. Image: Vuk Valcic

Source: Getty Images

Dignity SA explains its role after beloved celebrity's suicide

In a previous report by Briefly News, local NGO, Dignity South Africa distanced itself from the tragic passing of beloved TV personality Ian von Memerty. The organisation expressed sadness over his passing, sending condolences to his family and friends; however, it explained how their approach to assisted death differs from how Ian allegedly chose to go out. They said there is a stark difference between medically assisted dying and taking one's own life.

Source: Briefly News