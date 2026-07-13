Bonteheuwel Spaza Shop Owner Umar Shot Dead Amid Extortion Reports in Cape Town
- Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie confirmed the fatal shooting of spaza shop owner Umar on Assegaai Avenue in Bonteheuwel
- McKenzie said his office received multiple reports of extortionists targeting local spaza shops and demanding protection money in recent weeks
- Authorities have not linked the attack to xenophobia, with early indications pointing to organised extortion targeting businesses in the area
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BONTEHEUWEL, CAPE TOWN— A well-known spaza shop owner identified only as Umar was shot and killed at his business on Assegaai Avenue in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, on the evening of 13 July 2026.
Crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee shared the news on X, citing a statement from Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie. McKenzie extended his condolences to Umar's family and confirmed the fatal incident, while cautioning that it was too soon to establish whether the killing was connected to a separate shooting of another spaza shop owner in A Block, who survived a recent attack.
Extortion racket targeting Bonteheuwel businesses
McKenzie revealed that his office had received several complaints in recent weeks from spaza shop owners who were being approached by extortionists demanding protection money. He said the pattern of threats pointed to an organised racket targeting small businesses in the community.
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The councillor was clear that there is currently no evidence suggesting the attack on Umar was motivated by xenophobia. His death comes, however, at a sensitive moment nationally, following anti-illegal immigration protests that began on 30 June 2026 and have placed foreign-owned spaza shops under heightened scrutiny across South Africa.
McKenzie urges businesses to report threats
McKenzie appealed directly to business owners not to comply with extortion demands, stressing that paying protection money does not guarantee safety and only emboldens criminal networks. He called on anyone with knowledge of the murder or of the extortion operation to come forward and report the information to the South African Police Service.
The councillor added that his office would continue engaging with law enforcement to support the investigation and to ensure businesses in Bonteheuwel are better protected going forward. His death happened days after seven were killed in a mass shooting in the province.
View the tweet on X here:
Kidnapped Vosloorus shop owner speaks out
In a related article, Briefly News reported on the harrowing experience of Mazwi Khubeka, a 27-year-old spaza shop owner from Vosloorus, who was kidnapped for a month earlier this year. His account reveals the physical and psychological torment he endured, as well as the alarming motives behind his abduction related to the competitive spaza shop sector.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za