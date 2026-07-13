Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie confirmed the fatal shooting of spaza shop owner Umar on Assegaai Avenue in Bonteheuwel

McKenzie said his office received multiple reports of extortionists targeting local spaza shops and demanding protection money in recent weeks

Authorities have not linked the attack to xenophobia, with early indications pointing to organised extortion targeting businesses in the area

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Umar, the spaza shop owner, was murdered in Bonteheuwel. Images: @Abramjee/ X and Jacob Wackerhausen/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

BONTEHEUWEL, CAPE TOWN— A well-known spaza shop owner identified only as Umar was shot and killed at his business on Assegaai Avenue in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, on the evening of 13 July 2026.

Crime reporter Yusuf Abramjee shared the news on X, citing a statement from Ward Councillor Angus McKenzie. McKenzie extended his condolences to Umar's family and confirmed the fatal incident, while cautioning that it was too soon to establish whether the killing was connected to a separate shooting of another spaza shop owner in A Block, who survived a recent attack.

Extortion racket targeting Bonteheuwel businesses

McKenzie revealed that his office had received several complaints in recent weeks from spaza shop owners who were being approached by extortionists demanding protection money. He said the pattern of threats pointed to an organised racket targeting small businesses in the community.

The councillor was clear that there is currently no evidence suggesting the attack on Umar was motivated by xenophobia. His death comes, however, at a sensitive moment nationally, following anti-illegal immigration protests that began on 30 June 2026 and have placed foreign-owned spaza shops under heightened scrutiny across South Africa.

McKenzie urges businesses to report threats

McKenzie appealed directly to business owners not to comply with extortion demands, stressing that paying protection money does not guarantee safety and only emboldens criminal networks. He called on anyone with knowledge of the murder or of the extortion operation to come forward and report the information to the South African Police Service.

The councillor added that his office would continue engaging with law enforcement to support the investigation and to ensure businesses in Bonteheuwel are better protected going forward. His death happened days after seven were killed in a mass shooting in the province.

View the tweet on X here:

Kidnapped Vosloorus shop owner speaks out

In a related article, Briefly News reported on the harrowing experience of Mazwi Khubeka, a 27-year-old spaza shop owner from Vosloorus, who was kidnapped for a month earlier this year. His account reveals the physical and psychological torment he endured, as well as the alarming motives behind his abduction related to the competitive spaza shop sector.

Source: Briefly News