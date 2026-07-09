Western Cape police are investigating two separate mass shootings in the province, which left numerous people dead in one night

The shootings, which rocked the communities of Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain and Philippi East, happened on the night of 8 July 2026

Citizens weighed in on the shootings in the province, with many raising questions about the South African National Defence Force deployment

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, provided more details to Briefly News about the two fatal shootings

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South Africans questioned the SANDF deployment after seven people were killed in the Western Cape. Image: Nigel Jared/ Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE — Seven people have been killed and five others wounded in two separate mass shootings that rocked Cape Town's Cape Flats on the night of Wednesday, 8 July 2026.

The South African Police Service in the Western Cape is now investigating both attacks, which occurred within 20 minutes of each other, in the communities of Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain and Philippi East.

The latest murders sparked fresh questions online about the crime rate in the province despite the presence of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) across many areas. The SANDF was deployed to the province to combat the high levels of violence, particularly in the Cape Flats.

Tafelsig tuckshop ambush kills three

Western Cape police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut, confirmed to Briefly News that the first shooting took place at approximately 8:10 pm at the corner of Laura Street and 8th Avenue in Lost City, Tafelsig.

He noted that five men were gathered outside a local tuck shop when armed suspects opened fire on them. Three victims, aged 18, 19 and 51, were pronounced dead at the scene. Two others, aged 17 and 22, survived and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Three people were shot dead in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on 8 July 2026. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Philippi East attack leaves four dead

Colonel Traut also confirmed that twenty minutes later, police responded to a shooting at a residence in Marcus Garvey, Philippi East. Seven people were shot at the location. Four victims, all aged between 17 and 20 years, died from their wounds, while three others were admitted to hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with either incident. Detectives are pursuing all available leads, and the motives behind both attacks remain unknown and form part of the ongoing investigations.

South Africans weigh in on the latest shootings

The news drew immediate reaction on social media, with many questioning the effectiveness of the SANDF's deployment in the Cape Flats.

Mohale Letsoso asked:

"A week can't pass without mass murders in Cape Town. Where are those soldiers who have been deployed there? Even a budget of more than R100 million has been allocated for SANDF to patrol those locations."

Sammy Makgetha raised a similar concern, writing:

"I thought soldiers were deployed in Mitchells Plain."

Kwanele Magwa Meke echoed the sentiment:

"I thought there was SANDF in Cape Town that was sent to help and deal with these incidents."

Zolani Deyi asked:

“Is the army still around? If they are still around, they must just pack their bags and go back to where they came from. They failed dismally.”

Kingly Fedlex questioned the prevailing narrative around crime:

"South African people said it was foreign nationals doing the crime, and now what happened?"

Nathan Themba Dube offered a broader perspective:

"There is a deeper problem in South Africa than that of undocumented immigrants. The undocumented immigrants are just a scapegoat. I think there is a need for spiritual healing."

Other mass shootings in 2026

Briefly News has reported that there have been several shootings in the Western Cape in 2026.

A mass shooting in Athlone in February 2026 claimed three lives, including a nine-month-old baby's.

Three people were shot dead, and four were injured in a mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein in March 2026.

Four people were killed in three separate shootings in Mitchells Plain in April 2026, as gun violence continues unabated.

Source: Briefly News