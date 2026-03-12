Western Cape Mass Shooting Leaves Three People Dead and Four Injured in Kalksteenfontein
- A mass shooting occurred in the residential area of Kalksteenfontein, which is located near Bonteheuwel in Cape Town
- Seven people were shot during the shooting, which occurred in the evening of 12 March 2026, in Soetkop Street
- The motive for the latest shooting is not yet known, but it happened two days after two men were killed on another street in the area
- Michael Jacobs, a member of the Mitchell's Plain United Residents Association, informed Briefly News about the fatal shooting
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
WESTERN CAPE – A mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein has left at least three people dead.
According to information received, gunmen opened fire on seven people in Soetkop Street. Four people were injured, while three passed away.
The shooting happened in the evening of 12 March 2026 in the residential area of Kalksteenfontein, which is located near Bonteheuwel.
Shooting believed to be gang-related
Briefly News was informed of the shooting by Michael Jacobs, a member of the Mitchell's Plain United Residents Association. The shooting was then confirmed by Ian Cameron, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police.
The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but it is believed to be gang-related. It happened two days after two men were shot in Hanekam Street, Kalksteenfontein.
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za