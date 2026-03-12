A mass shooting occurred in the residential area of Kalksteenfontein, which is located near Bonteheuwel in Cape Town

Seven people were shot during the shooting, which occurred in the evening of 12 March 2026, in Soetkop Street

The motive for the latest shooting is not yet known, but it happened two days after two men were killed on another street in the area

Michael Jacobs, a member of the Mitchell's Plain United Residents Association, informed Briefly News about the fatal shooting

Three people were shot dead in another mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein, Cape Town.

WESTERN CAPE – A mass shooting in Kalksteenfontein has left at least three people dead.

According to information received, gunmen opened fire on seven people in Soetkop Street. Four people were injured, while three passed away.

The shooting happened in the evening of 12 March 2026 in the residential area of Kalksteenfontein, which is located near Bonteheuwel.

Shooting believed to be gang-related

Briefly News was informed of the shooting by Michael Jacobs, a member of the Mitchell's Plain United Residents Association. The shooting was then confirmed by Ian Cameron, Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police.

The motive for the shooting is not yet known, but it is believed to be gang-related. It happened two days after two men were shot in Hanekam Street, Kalksteenfontein.

