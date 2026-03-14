One person was killed, and three others were injured in two separate shootings on the Cape Flats

A 35-year-old man was shot outside his Elsies River home on Friday night, while in Lavender Hill early Saturday, two men and an 8-year-old boy were wounded

Police say the motives are unknown, and no arrests have been made

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One person was killed and three others were injured in two separate shootings on the Cape Flats. Images: Rodger Bosch/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

CAPE TOWN — One person was killed, and three others were injured in two separate shootings in the Cape Flats on Friday night, 13 March 2026.

According to SABC News, police reported that a 35-year-old man was shot and killed at his home in Eureka Estate, Elsies River.

What happened?

Police reported that the man had just returned from the mosque when an unknown assailant called him outside and opened fire.

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In a separate incident early Saturday morning in Lavender Hill, three people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy. Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala said two men were also shot and taken to a medical facility. The child sustained a gunshot wound to his right hand.

The motive for both shootings remains unclear, and no arrests have been made so far. Police are continuing their investigation.

Mass shooting leaves two dead

In a related article, a mass shooting occurred in the Cape Flats, leaving two people dead and two others wounded in Kleinvlei. Police spokesperson Captain F.C Van Wyk said that Kleinvlei police registered two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder after gunfire erupted at 22:12 on Monday, 23 February 2026, at a public park between Arago Close and Grosvenor Avenue in High Places. Police said the victims were sitting in the park socialising when unidentified men approached and opened fire at random.

3 articles on shootings

A total of 10 people were shot in a shooting at a taxi rank on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape, as the number of shootings in November increases. The incident happened at the Nyanga Taxi rank, and two people reportedly died, and multiple others were injured.

A person was killed in Overcome Heights in Muizenberg on the Cape Flats, Western Cape, on 5 November 2025. The police also said that they are investigating four murders that took place in Philippi East on 4 and 5 November 2025. A man was shot and killed at a taxi rank on 4 November, and three people were gunned down in the Marikana informal settlement the following morning.

Two people were killed during three horrific shootings in Cape Town, Western Cape, on 27 October 2025. According to Journalist Yusuf Abramjee, who posted on his @Abramjee X account, the first shooting took place in Rosendal in Delft. A man was shot in the head on 27 October near Delft Main Road and Silversands. He died from his injuries.

Three people were injured, including an 8-year-old boy in Lavender Hill. Image: Luba Lesolle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that civil society groups, religious organisations, and members of the public have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to deploy the army to intervene in the violence on the Cape Flats. Western Cape Premier Alan Winde was expected to meet with the Minister of Police, Firoz Cachalia, to discuss the way forward on how to address violence in the province. Since then, President Ramaphosa has ordered the deployment of the SANDF to crime hotspots across the country.

Source: Briefly News