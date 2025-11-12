Cape Flats Shootings: 10 Shot in Horrific Nyanga Taxi Rank Shooting
- A total of 10 people were shot in a shooting at a taxi rank on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape, as the number of shootings in November increases
- The incident happened at the Nyanga Taxi rank, and two people reportedly died, and multiple others were injured
- The South African Police Service is investigating the incident, and the motive behind the shooting is unknown
CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Two people were killed when a shooting took place in Nyanga in the Cape Flats on 12 November 2025. A total of 10 people were shot, and many were rushed to the hospital.
According to Eyewitness News, several unidentified suspects started shooting at a taxi, injuring several people. The South African Police Service was dispatched to the scene immediately. The police are investigating two counts of murder and eight counts of attempted murder.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.
