Cape Flats Shootings: 10 Shot in Horrific Nyanga Taxi Rank Shooting

A total of 10 people were shot in a shooting at a taxi rank on the Cape Flats in the Western Cape, as the number of shootings in November increases

The incident happened at the Nyanga Taxi rank, and two people reportedly died, and multiple others were injured

The South African Police Service is investigating the incident, and the motive behind the shooting is unknown

A shooting took place in Nyanga on the Cape Flats.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE — Two people were killed when a shooting took place in Nyanga in the Cape Flats on 12 November 2025. A total of 10 people were shot, and many were rushed to the hospital.

According to Eyewitness News, several unidentified suspects started shooting at a taxi, injuring several people. The South African Police Service was dispatched to the scene immediately. The police are investigating two counts of murder and eight counts of attempted murder.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

