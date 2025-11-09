Gun violence in the Western Cape continued, as three people were killed following two shootings in Cape Town

Three men were found dead in Delft on Sunday, 9 November 2025, with each suffering numerous gunshot wounds

A 12-year-old boy was the youngest victim of a separate shooting incident in Elsie's River, Cape Town

A resident, who asked not to be named, spoke to Briefly News about the spate of shootings in the Cape area

Three people were killed and three others injured in shootings in the Western Cape.

WESTERN CAPE - It’s been another weekend of woe for Cape Town residents as two shootings have left at least three dead and three injured.

Western Cape police are now investigating three murder cases and three attempted murder cases for the Delft and Elsies River shootings. The shootings have once again sparked outrage online as

Police in the Western Cape are currently investigating the murder of three men whose bodies were discovered in Delft, Cape Town, on Sunday morning.

Three men were shot dead in Delft

On the morning of Sunday, 9 November 2025, three men were found dead in Delft. According to police reports, the victims were found with multiple gunshot wounds. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut confirmed that no arrests had yet been made, but noted that the men were believed to have been attacked by unknown assailants. The suspects opened fire on them and then fled the scene. M

"Anti-gang unit detectives are pursuing the suspects responsible for this senseless act of violence, and police deployments in Delft have been reinforced to curb further bloodshed, " Traut said.

Police deployments in Delft have been reinforced to prevent more violence.

12-year-old wounded in Elsie’s River

In the other incident, three people were wounded during a shootout between two gangs in Clarke Estate in Elsie’s River.

The youngest victim was a twelve-year-old boy. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that officers were investigating attempted murder charges.

“Elsies River police registered three counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident in Mayville court, Clarke Estate, where a 12-year-old boy, a 44-year-old female and a 30-year-old male were shot and wounded,” Twigg noted.

He confirmed that the victims were taken to a medical facility for treatment, while the circumstances surrounding the incident were still under investigation.

South Africans weigh in on ongoing gun violence

Social media users weighed in on the gun violence in the Western Cape, sharing differing thoughts about what was happening and who was to blame.

Sbusiso Shazi said:

“That area needs the hand of Mkhwanazi, then the community will be at peace.”

Trailer stated:

“I don't understand why the police are not taking control in the Cape Flats and seeing that there is order in that place. This clearly shows that in SAPS, people are not promoted according to knowledge and skill. It can't be that there is no solution to fight crime there when there is a Provincial Commander and his Station Commanders.”

Anthea Ernest agreed:

“What I cannot fathom is why nothing can be done about this madness? Our innocent children are dying. The Cape Flats is a war zone. Why is it that the government cannot control these things? They are very quick to ask for votes, etc, but can't even protect the people. A whole government man. Please tell me what's wrong with this picture? The Cape Flats, in fact, the entire country is bleeding, and nothing is being done about it.”

Kabza Gift asked:

“Why does SAPS keep quiet about this?”

Justice Geza EJozini Nsibande stated:

“The police are failing in this province. There are too many drugs.”

Jeff Rhadebe suggested:

“Ramaphosa should declare a state of emergency and lock those hotspots down, and send soldiers.”

Teboho Metsing exclaimed:

“The Cape Flats is cursed.”

22 killed across Cape Flats in three days

