Police have taken in a second suspect for questioning in connection with the fatal Reiger Park mass shooting

A community member shared her thoughts about the failure of eyewitnesses to come forward with information

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the decision not to charge the suspect who was arrested

An 18-year-old has been taken in for questioning in relation to the Reiger Park shooting. Image: @MusicWorld360x

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG - South Africans have shared mixed reactions online to the news that the suspect arrested for the deadly mass shooting in Reiger Park will not be charged.

Police arrested a 23-year-old suspect on Monday, 3 November 2025, in connection with the shooting, which left six people dead. The victims were shot dead in what police described as a drive-by shooting on the evening of 1 November 2025, in Williams Road, Reiger Park, Boksburg. Police have since increased their presence in the area.

The suspect was due to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 5 November, but the matter was not enrolled.

Second suspect taken in for questioning

Speaking to the media outside the court on 5 November, Gauteng Police Spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, explained the decision not to charge the 23-year-old.

Colonel Nevhuhulwi also confirmed that a second suspect was taken in for questioning regarding the shooting.

"The docket was not placed on the court roll due to insufficient evidence. But the investigations on this matter continue, and an 18-year-old was brought in for questioning," she said.

The Reiger Park shooting suspect was due to appear in court, but the matter was not enrolled. Image: Katrin Bolovtsova

Source: UGC

Community member is disappointed with the outcome.

Speaking to SABC News outside of the courtroom, a resident of Reiger Park expressed disappointment that the matter was not placed on the court roll. She clarified that she was more disappointed in her fellow community members who knew what happened but didn't say anything.

"The people who know the who, what, when, and how must come forward," she said.

She added that community members were too scared to speak, but then blamed the cops for not doing their jobs. She reiterated that it needed teamwork for justice to prevail. You can view her interview below.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on the release of the suspect, with some criticising the justice system, while others questioned the reasons for his arrest.

Muzi Madziba said:

"Okay, let me ask this: why was he arrested in the first place?"

Known As Reasma asked:

"When you are wrongfully arrested, do you have a right to sue the state?"

Lebohang Dasilver claimed:

"They've arrested the right guys, hence the case has been withdrawn against him."

Vusani Coloe da Song suggested:

"He will sue them."

Joe Ambatobe Sikabwe agreed:

"He will now open the case against them. They will pay him millions. Police always use emotion when it comes to arrests. How can you arrest someone you are not sure about? Ruining his reputation just like that? Get a lawyer, young man."

Saint Germaine said:

"Let us not blame the police and the courts. Let us ask where the people who saw what happened are. Let them come forward and speak up."

Sandile Ngubane agreed:

"People are quick to blame the police. One of the relatives who was interviewed today on TV said that the police did a good job. The problem is the community that saw what happened. They don't want to come forward as witnesses."

