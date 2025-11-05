The South African Police Service has addressed concerns from Westbury community members about the interference of police in fighting crime

The community met with other stakeholders in Westbury, Johannesburg, on 5 November 2025, after a group of teenagers were shot, and two were killed

The community aired its grievances about how police officers allegedly prevent gang-related crimes from being investigated

WESTBURY, JOHANNESBURG — Members of the Westbury, Johannesburg community raised issues about members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) interfering with gang-related police investigations.

According to Eyewitness News, members of the community, including religious organisations, leaders, and residents, gathered at the Westbury Recreation Centre. Gangsterism and crime were part of the topics discussed in the meeting.

SAPS discusses crime in Westbury

The police's provincial spokesperson, Brenda Muridili, said that the police were concerned about allegations of officers who are affiliated with gangs and are allegedly disrupting crime prevention in the community. She also said that residents are concerned that the police are not doing enough to combat gang violence.

Muridili said that anti-gang units have been deployed to eight areas in the province, including Westbury. She remarked that details for police raids are kept secret to avoid informing gangs about when they will take place.

Gangsterism in Westbury

Westubry is one of the areas in Gauteng that is struggling with gang-related activities. Recently, a group of teenagers was shot while standing outside a house. Two of them were killed, and five were rushed to the hospital. The police believed that the incident was gang-related. Five suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.

What you need to know about the Westbury shooting

