SAPS Worried About Allegations of Police Officers Preventing Westbury Gangsterism Investigations
- The South African Police Service has addressed concerns from Westbury community members about the interference of police in fighting crime
- The community met with other stakeholders in Westbury, Johannesburg, on 5 November 2025, after a group of teenagers were shot, and two were killed
- The community aired its grievances about how police officers allegedly prevent gang-related crimes from being investigated
WESTBURY, JOHANNESBURG — Members of the Westbury, Johannesburg community raised issues about members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) interfering with gang-related police investigations.
According to Eyewitness News, members of the community, including religious organisations, leaders, and residents, gathered at the Westbury Recreation Centre. Gangsterism and crime were part of the topics discussed in the meeting.
SAPS discusses crime in Westbury
The police's provincial spokesperson, Brenda Muridili, said that the police were concerned about allegations of officers who are affiliated with gangs and are allegedly disrupting crime prevention in the community. She also said that residents are concerned that the police are not doing enough to combat gang violence.
Muridili said that anti-gang units have been deployed to eight areas in the province, including Westbury. She remarked that details for police raids are kept secret to avoid informing gangs about when they will take place.
Gangsterism in Westbury
Westubry is one of the areas in Gauteng that is struggling with gang-related activities. Recently, a group of teenagers was shot while standing outside a house. Two of them were killed, and five were rushed to the hospital. The police believed that the incident was gang-related. Five suspects were arrested in connection with the incident.
What you need to know about the Westbury shooting
- Police Minister Senzo Mchunu lamented the deadly Westbury shooting when he was asked to comment on it before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament
- The mass shooting sparked a debate as members of the community blamed the police for the tragedy, and the police also blamed the community
- The grandmother of two of the teenagers who were shot and survived said that the lives of the group of teenagers were in danger, and they had been previously threatened
- A 20-year-old was arrested for the shooting which left two teenagers dead
- The suspect appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, where his case was postponed for a formal bail hearing
SAPS arrests 3 more Westbury shooting suspects
In a related article, Briefly News reported that three more suspects relating to the Westbury shootings were arrested. This was after the police arrested a 21-year-old in connection with the horrific incident.
A 36-year-old man is believed to be the mastermind behind the shooting. Two teenagers, aged 17 and 19, were arrested. The police said that eyewitnesses provided statements about the suspect,s which assisted in their apprehension.
