Police Minister Senzo Mchunu Laments the Deadly Westbury Shooting
- The Police Minister, Senzo Mchunu, reacted to the deadly shooting in which children were killed in Westbury in Johannesburg
- The incident happened on 21 October, and it claimed the lives of two teenagers after five people were shot
- Mchunu lamented the shooting, and he said that the shooting should not have happened, expressing his grief
WESTERN CAPE — Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said that the deadly Westbury shooting should have never happened. This was after seven people were shot and two died on 21 October 2025.
Mchunu responded to a question from members of Parliament about the shooting. Mchunu appeared before the Ad hoc Committee to continue his testimony. Mchunu said that if things had been handled differently, the Westbry incident should have been prevented.
What happened in Westbury?
A group of teenagers was standing outside a house when four armed suspects approached them. They opened fire and fled the scene in what is believed to be a gang-related incident. The victims were all rushed to the hospital. Two were killed, and the others received medical treatment.
