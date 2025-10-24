Milnerton High School Assault Suspect Escapes Hit-and-Run Accident
- One of the learners who appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court was almost involved in a hit-and-run accident
- The incident happened outside of his home after personal details of where the alleged bullies were leaked on social media
- The learner jumped out of the way in time before the vehicle struck him, and the Western Cape government confirmed the incident
PHOENIX, WESTERN CAPE — One of the learners who was charged with the assault of a grade 10 learner in Milnerton High School narrowly escaped an accident outside of his home on 22 October 2025. The incident happened a day before they appeared before the Cape Town Magistrates' Court and were released on bail.
According to News24, dashcam footage showed the teenager diving outside his home in Phoenix. The Western CVape Department of Education confirmed that it is aware of the incident. It also said that it had the footage, which was described as disturbing. It also confirmed that the teenager involved was one of those who were suspended. No case has been opened.
